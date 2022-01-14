NCIS: Los Angeles cast has two new episodes next week at special time

NCIS: LA fans will get to see a lot more of Sam Hanna and G. Callen in Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

An NCIS: Los Angeles double-feature is coming up next week as CBS prepares to roll out two brand new episodes.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA, the team dealt with a new crisis in Mexico after Kensi got taken as a hostage. The team has a bad history of missions in Mexico, so Admiral Kilbride monitored everything very closely.

That episode also left NCIS: LA fans with a lot of questions, beginning with the location of Callen. Here are the answers to why Callen was gone for the time being.

Now, viewers of the show are going to be treated with two new episodes in one night, but it is extremely important that NCIS: LA fans realize that the night is going to begin earlier than normal.

The NCIS: LA new episode start times for January 23

On the night of Sunday, January 23, NCIS: Los Angeles will be airing two new episodes on CBS.

The double-feature gets started at 8/7c, so make sure to tune in for the earlier time. After the first episode has aired, it will flow right into the nightcap at 9/8c on the same channel.

New NCIS: Los Angeles episode synopses

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angele Season 13, Episode 9.

That first episode of the double-feature will begin at 8/7c on Sunday, January 23 and it is called Under the Influence.

“When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 10.

This second episode of the double-feature will begin at 9/8c on Sunday, January 23 and it is called Where Loyalties Lie.

NCIS: LA fans will get to see Callen (Chris O’Donnell) right away when the new episodes air, as he is scheduled to be featured in Under the Influence. It’s very possible that we will all get some answers about what he has been up to for the previous few weeks.

There is still no word on when Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) will be returning to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, but we continue to hold out hope that it will take place before the end of Season 13.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.