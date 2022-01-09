NCIS: Los Angeles: New episode TV promo reveals Kensi is kidnapped

Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) is in trouble on NCIS: LA. Pic credit: CBS

On the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, Kensi is going to find herself in an untenable situation while on her mission down south.

During the last episode of NCIS: LA, it was explained that Kensi was in Mexico on a mission, and it was why star Daniela Ruah did not appear on the night. It also provided a good cover for having Ruah behind the camera, as she was the one who directed that episode.

Now, fans are going to find out what Kensi was up to, and it looks like a rescue mission is going to need to be put in play to make sure that she comes home safely. But will Admiral Kilbride even let Deeks be one of the people who goes searching for his wife?

The new episode of NCIS: LA is called A Land of Wolves and it serves as Season 13, Episode 8 for the series. It’s also important to point out that the episode is going to get started at 9:30e/8:30c due to NFL action. The West Coast will still get to watch it at 9 p.m. PT.

NCIS: LA episode synopsis and TV promo for A Land of Wolves

“The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 8.

Below is the promo that is running for the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. This installment debuts for the first time on Sunday, January 9.

More news and notes from the world of NCIS

In case you hadn’t heard, the production on new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: LA had to be shut down. This doesn’t appear like it will have an impact on the total number of episodes that will be shown this spring, but we will have to pay close attention to the situation to make sure.

A big crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is coming this spring. We have a few spoilers from the casts about what will be covered, and this will be the first time that the new NCIS spin-off has officially been tied into one of the other shows.

If this crossover ends up becoming a ratings success, maybe we will be able to see the Los Angeles and Hawai’i casts share an episode arc in the future.

Below is a sneak peek for the January 9 episode of NCIS: LA to give an additional look at what’s going down.

Where in the world is Kensi Blye? Find out tomorrow. See you there. 🙌 #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/EnUYQialGF — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) January 8, 2022

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.