NCIS cast: Who plays Lieutenant Rachel Donohue?

NCIS Season 20, Episode 18 features a notable guest star to play the role of Lieutenant Rachel Donohue in a tense case.

Eagle-eyed fans of the NCIS shows may also recognize her from the spin-offs.

Veteran actress Amanda Clayton guest stars in the April 10 episode as Rachel.

According to the synopsis, the NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband.

She claims to have no memory of the attack, making it a complicated case for the team.

As Agent Nick Torres and Alden Parker look into her past, more questions surface.

Who is Amanda Clayton on the NCIS cast?

As noted above, actress Amanda Clayton plays Lieutenant Rachel Donohue in NCIS Season 20, Episode 18.

Before this, she played Eliza West in NCIS: New Orleans Season 3, Episode 10 (2017) and Air Force Captain Anna Ross in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9, Episode 7 (2017).

More notably, Amanda starred as Alex Montgomery in 84 episodes of If Loving You Is Wrong and then 18 episodes of City on a Hill as Cathy Ryan.

Amanda has also appeared as a guest star in The Metalist, Constantine, Major Crimes, Rizzoli & Isles, and Victorious.

More news from the NCISVerse

Following the April 10 episode, an extended hiatus begins at CBS.

The new episodes will arrive in May, and here is a breakdown of the remaining episodes on the NCIS Season 20 schedule.

A break is also taking place at NCIS: Hawai’i during that time.

Over at NCIS: Los Angeles, the countdown has begun for the series finale. The network decided to end the long-running drama after 14 seasons.

Only a few episodes remain for NCIS: LA before the series wraps up in a two-part series finale.

For fans who want to read about the NCIS season finale, Wilmer Valderrama shared his thoughts about what could be an epic night for the show.

A teaser was also released that indicates Nick Torres will be in prison and that a cliffhanger is coming this spring.

As a reminder, Amanda Clayton’s episode of NCIS debuts on Monday, April 10. After that, it will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.