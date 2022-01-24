NCIS cast: Who plays Agent Sawyer on new episode?

Zane Holtz returns to the NCIS cast as NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer for NCIS Season 19, Episode 12. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast is going to feature NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer on a new episode of the show Monday night.

NCIS fans first met Agent Sawyer during the episode named Gut Punch from Season 18. On that night, Gibbs’ team was forced to work COVID-19 compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit.

This was after Gibbs had assaulted a suspect who murdered dogs and his team had lied for him. It led to other NCIS agents getting brought in to work on that primary case.

Now, Agent Sawyer is returning for NCIS Season 19, Episode 12.

Who plays Agent Sawyer on the NCIS cast?

NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer is played by Zane Holtz on the NCIS cast. Fans of the show might also be interested to learn that Holtz is good friends with star Wilmer Valderrama (he plays NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres).

The duo appeared together in the TV show version of From Dusk Till Dawn a few years back. Due to that relationship, Valderrama actually leaked Holtz’s original appearance on the NCIS cast a few months before it took place.

Recently, Holtz has also been seen as KO Kelly on Katy Keene and Riverdale. Before playing Richie Gecko on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Holtz was on Make It or Break It as Austin Tucker.

Below is a photo that Holtz just shared on social media of a battered Torres that his character will appear on screen with during the January 24 episode of NCIS.

More news and notes from the world of NCIS

On Monday night (January 24), there is also a really important new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i airing on CBS. This is going to be part two of the Spies story, and it features an actor who appeared on Hawaii Five-0.

In a bit of unfortunate news, an NCIS: Los Angeles double-feature had to be postponed due to NFL playoff action. Those new episodes will air a bit later, now, but at least fans of NCIS: LA have something to look forward to.

In other interesting news about NCIS, former star Michael Weatherly just announced he has left his other show, Bull. Could this mean that Weatherly might return as NCIS Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the show that made him famous? That is unclear, but it’s something a lot of NCIS fans have requested.

There is also a big crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i coming to CBS this spring. It will blend together the two Monday night dramas and give fans of each show something to really look forward to.

And for anyone who needs another reminder about who Agent Sawyer is on the NCIS cast, a video from his Season 18 appearance is shared below.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.