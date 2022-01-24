NCIS: Hawai’i synopsis for Spies, Part 2 released ahead of conclusion

A big two-part episode of NCIS: Hawai’i comes to a conclusion. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 13 has been moved up and it will debut on Monday, January 24.

This new episode is called Spies, Part 2, and it is the follow-up to Spies, Part 1, which debuts on the night of Sunday, January 23.

CBS made a major shift to its primetime programming on Sunday night, which postponed a double-feature for NCIS: Los Angeles that was supposed to be airing.

For fans of NCIS: Hawai’i, this is all pretty exciting news, as the second part of this story wasn’t supposed to air until after the 2022 Winter Olympics. Now, it will be airing much earlier than originally anticipated.

There is also an added nod to Hawaii Five-0 fans, as an actor from that rebooted show is appearing in this two-parter.

Synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i episode called Spies, Part 2

“While Jane investigates Maggie’s kidnapping, she’s shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings, on the conclusion of the two-part episode,” reads the full synopsis to Spies, Part 2.

As a reminder, the second part of the story airs for the first time on Monday, January 24 at 10/9c.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen Spies, Part 1 yet, here is that full synopsis:

“When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Beulah Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode.”

More news from the world of NCIS

Before the second part of Spies airs on Monday night, a brand new episode of NCIS airs at 9/8c on CBS. This appears to be a very dramatic new installment of the show, putting Torres in harm’s way as he goes undercover. There is also a special guest star returning who NCIS fans saw appear on a funny Season 18 episode.

Some interesting news has NCIS fans buzzing, as Michael Weatherly just announced he has left Bull. For years, Weatherly played NCIS Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the show, and ever since he left, many fans have wanted him to come back. Bull was the show he had been working on lately.

That Bull departure kicked off a lot of NCIS rumors about returning to the show, but there have been no comments from Weatherly that would suggest he is planning to do that. It won’t stop the rumors from continuing, though.

For fans of the NCIS programs, a big crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is coming this spring. It’s going to be a huge night for both shows, combining one story for a really exciting night in the world of NCIS.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.