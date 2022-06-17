NCIS cast: Katrina Law takes off her clothes for a good cause

Actress Katrina Law spent some time in Hawai’i while filming for NCIS Season 19. Pic credit: @KatrinaLaw/Instagram

The NCIS cast now features Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight. It was at the end of Season 18 that Katrina joined the cast, with the writers knowing that Emily Wickersham (Bishop) was leaving the show.

Recently, Emily shared a photo with her new baby, showing how she has been keeping busy since the last time we saw her on an episode of NCIS. While the door remains open for a return to the NCIS cast at some point, Emily seems to be enjoying life.

And as NCIS Season 20 gets closer to debuting this fall, fans of the show continue to discuss the relationship that has blossomed between Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer.

Katrina Law helps out Kitt Crusaders

Kitt Crusaders is a non-profit animal rescue organization serving Los Angeles, California. They network and rescue cats and kittens from the high-kill L.A. city shelters, and there are a number of celebrities who help them raise money.

The organization offers up photos of celebrities holding cats and accepts $25 donations for each of them. Celebrities Ricky Whittle from American Gods, Sean Gunn from Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy, and Tricia Helfer from Battlestar Galactica are all featured.

In a new post that Katrina Law made on Instagram, she shared samples of the autographed photos that she has provided Kitt Crusaders to help them out. The photos can also be personalized.

There was also a photo available on the site that featured Dan Feuerriegel and Nick Tarabay posing with Katrina, as they all used to be on the show, Spartacus.

NCIS returns with new episodes in Fall 2022

NCIS Season 20 will begin airing episodes in Fall 2022, with the expected season premiere date to fall in September. Before that big day arrives, it’s possible to use Paramount+ to go back and stream episodes from past seasons.

As the long summer hiatus continues, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder spoke about a possible Gibbs return to the show, which is something that fans have been hoping to see for a while now.

Now that Bull has come to an end at CBS, it has also created additional rumors about Michael Weatherly returning to play Agent Tony DiNozzo in future episodes. Recently, Weatherly let NCIS fans know what he is up to.

