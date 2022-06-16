NCIS fans can get messages from Michael Weatherly on Cameo

Anthony DiNozzo was played by Michael Weatherly on the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS fans who enjoyed watching actor Michael Weatherly play Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the show can now interact with him even more. With the series finale of his latest show Bull already airing on CBS, Weatherly has some free time to return to Cameo.

Taking to social media, Weatherly announced that “just in time for Father’s Day,” he is back on Cameo. This is a sly way of suggesting that ordering a message from him would serve as a great Father’s Day gift this year.

Recently, NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder spoke about the possible return of Weatherly to the NCIS cast. It certainly seems like something that has been discussed, along with the possibility of Gibbs returning to help his former team.

Michael Weatherly returns to Cameo

For NCIS fans who have not heard of Cameo, it is a site that allows people to order messages from celebrities. Those messages can then be catered toward a big event or something special going on in the lives of a person that they know.

As an example, if someone wanted to get a unique birthday gift for their significant other, they could order a personalized video from Michael Weatherly. The former NCIS star would then record the greeting based on what was requested, which makes for a pretty unique gift.

Weatherly’s messages are a tad on the expensive side, as he charges $199 for one of his videos on Cameo, but he also does advertise that delivery of those messages could take place within 24 hours.

Cameo is something that a lot of celebrities now use, giving them a unique way to make some extra money while interacting with fans.

More NCIS news and notes

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i all return for new seasons in the fall. CBS felt confident in renewing all three shows, and the expectation is that the new episodes will begin airing in September 2022.

During the downtime, NCIS fans can view all past seasons of the shows on Paramount+. This is a great place to stream some of the best episodes that featured Michael Weatherly playing Anthony DiNozzo, including all of the ones where his character’s relationship with Ziva David was developing.

Some other great news that has come out is that NCIS was named the No. 1 drama in the TV ratings. It was a huge piece of news for the franchise, especially after the show had been moved to Monday nights.

NCIS airs Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS.