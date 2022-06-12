NCIS cast: Emily Wickersham (Bishop) shares baby pic, new hair color

Actress Emily Wickersham poses with her dog. Pic credit: @Emilywickersham/Instagram

Emily Wickersham used to play Eleanor Bishop on the NCIS cast, but now she spends a lot of time doting on her baby boy, Cassius.

When actress Cote de Pablo left the NCIS cast (she played Ziva David), Emily was brought in as a new agent that would work on Gibbs’ team.

At the end of NCIS Season 18, though, Emily decided to leave the show so that she could focus on her family life. Emily and partner James Badge Dale welcomed their baby boy in Fall 2021.

Losing her from the NCIS cast opened the door for Katrina Law to join as a full-time character. Katrina currently stars as Agent Jessica Knight and will be back for Season 20.

Emily Wickersham shares new baby photo

“Tried to be Blue Crush today,” Emily wrote on a series of new photos that included one of baby Cassius enjoying some time at the beach.

Emily is referring to the surfing film Blue Crush in her caption, which starred Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Anoe Lake, and Mika Boorem.

Emily Wickersham shows off her new hairstyle

Before spending some time at the beach this week, Emily took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle.

“Strawberry blonde 🍓 👋🏼,” reads the simple caption that Emily wrote to accompany two pictures of her new hair color.

In the photos below, Emily provides a close-up of her new hair and a picture of the back while she dances around in a striped dress.

