Michael Strahan shares New Year’s message with fans amid GMA absence

Michael Strahan shared an important message about “courage” with his fans amid an extended absence from Good Morning America.

His remarks arrived as people worldwide are celebrating the arrival of a brand new year.

Strahan is one of the three main anchors on GMA, but he and his co-stars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, are all away from the desk this week for their holiday vacations.

Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, Rebecca Jarvis, and Will Reeve were among those filling in for the main anchors on GMA.

Viewers last saw Strahan on Friday, December 20, although he has appeared at his other job, Fox NFL Sunday, during his GMA absence.

He and his co-stars, Roberts and Stephanopoulos, also appeared in a special pre-recorded episode of GMA on Christmas Day.

It’s unclear how Strahan will welcome the new year, but he and his family have plenty to celebrate.

However, his year also came with backlash and controversy, which he was able to courageously navigate and move past.

Strahan speaks about ‘having courage’ as year ends

On his official Instagram, Strahan appeared in a sharp blue suit jacket with a white shirt and pink tie. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke about “being courageous” as everyone heads into 2025.

“Being courageous is just being ready to just attack whatever’s thrown your way,” Strahan said.

“If it’s something negative, don’t let it get you down. Don’t give in before you even try. Have the courage to attack whatever it is there is,” he said.

“Step into 2025 with courage as your superpower. Let every outfit remind you to embrace the bold, chase your dreams, and fearlessly take on what’s ahead,” a caption on the IG video said.

The video also appeared on the Michael Strahan Brand’s Instagram page. Strahan’s brand includes affordable men’s business and formal wear, such as the suits seen in the videos above.

Along with that, his brand offers other items, including various NFL team apparel for men and women, as well as a line of skincare products for men.

Strahan uploaded an additional IG Story post for the video where he asked his fans and followers to comment, “How will you be courageous in 2025?”

Michael Strahan had a question for his fans and followers. Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Strahan’s 2024 featured controversy and celebrations

Strahan’s 2024 included much to celebrate, but it didn’t arrive without a bit of controversy.

During Fox NFL Sunday’s special presentation for Veterans Day this year, Strahan received backlash as the only member of Fox’s team who didn’t place his hand over his heart while standing for the playing of the United States National Anthem.

Viewers called for Strahan to be fired by ABC and Fox for what some deemed an “offensive” moment. However, he later shared an apology video, explaining his reason for standing how he did.

Strahan, whose father served in the military, said it wasn’t any sort of protest. Instead, he said he got caught up in the moment of admiring all of the service members standing around them at Naval Base San Diego.

The past year also included a lot for Strahan and his family to celebrate. One of the biggest stories was his daughter, Isabella Strahan, revealing her diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Isabella appeared with her father earlier this year on GMA, as Strahan’s co-star, Robin Roberts, interviewed them about the battle ahead.

Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter continued to share about her journey on her official YouTube vlog series, as she received additional treatments, surgeries, and chemotherapy.

As of June, Strahan celebrated his daughter completing her chemotherapy treatments. Later, Isabella shared her doctor proclaimed her cancer-free.

In addition to that exciting news, Strahan also became a grandfather. Several months ago, the 52-year-old received congratulations after his daughter, Tanita, gave birth to a son.

While Strahan has been away from GMA, fans will likely see him back in 2025 as he, Roberts, and Stephanopoulos continue to present some of the biggest stories and helpful information to viewers.