Michael Strahan’s daughter shares behind-the-scenes for her emotional GMA interview about diagnosis

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, gave viewers an inside look at her big day as she woke up and traveled to Good Morning America studios in New York City for an emotional interview.

That interview, conducted by Robin Roberts, aired a week ago during GMA and featured Isabella seated next to her dad as she revealed her brain tumor diagnosis.

It involved some teary-eyed moments as Isabella discussed battling the surprising health scare with her family at her side.

She’s also begun sharing additional insight and details in a YouTube vlog documenting her treatment and recovery process.

In previous vlogs, she spoke about first learning of her medulloblastoma diagnosis and the difficult procedure of freezing her eggs before she underwent radiation therapy.

She’s now revealed a new vlog showing some of her preparation before sharing her story on GMA last week.

Isabella Strahan shares behind-the-scenes for her GMA story

In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel for Thursday, January 18, Isabella Strahan wished viewers a good morning as she was waking up to go to GMA in NYC.

“It’s like 6:30 in the morning. I am not a morning person,” she shared before getting ready for a car ride with her dad’s girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

She indicated part of her prep before heading off was to ice roll because she had just got off steroids about a week earlier, and her face was puffy from that.

“It’s too early, but we’re on the way to GMA to do an interview with Robin Roberts about what’s going on,” Isabella shared while in the car with Quick.

“I’m excited. I guess there’s nothing to be nervous about,” she said, adding, “There’s little things you’re worried about, but it is what it is and I will hopefully do good.”

After arriving at the GMA studio, a makeup artist and stylist walked Isabella to a dressing room and prepared her for the segment.

Isabella joked with the stylist to make her look “not too bright” and “not like a potato” with the makeup.

At one point, Michael Strahan entered to see how things were going and assisted by applying lotion to Isabella’s back. He joked she was also “getting a massage in the process.”

“Alright, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” Strahan told his daughter once they were ready.

They walked to another room for the interview, where Roberts greeted Isabella, and the two hugged.

Strahan said he’s ‘very proud’ of his daughter during GMA

The vlog ended with a portion of Isabella’s interview, where she talked about how she has to “keep on living” as she goes forward with her treatments and recovery.

Roberts asked Strahan how he felt about Isabella taking control of her story and sharing it with others.

“I’m very proud of her, and she’s always been strong, and this is something that is so personal that I didn’t know if it would be something that she would want to share. I’m extremely proud, Robin,” Strahan said before kissing his daughter.

A “To Be Continued” graphic appeared at the end of Isabella’s vlog.

Today my daughter @IsabellaStrahan joined @RobinRoberts and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on @GMA. ❤️❤️❤️



I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!



📸 ABC/Heidi… pic.twitter.com/6BjSfenPV5 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 11, 2024

The latest vlog was the fourth in an ongoing series that Isabella shares on the YouTube platform. In her first vlog, the description indicated that all proceeds would go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

Isabella revealed she will begin chemotherapy in February at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center to continue treatment after the successful removal of her brain tumor.