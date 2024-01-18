GMA’s Robin Roberts calls out Ginger Zee for ‘TMI’ reveal during live TV

Sometimes, the stars of Good Morning America might feel too comfortable sharing extra details with their colleagues on live television.

That was the case recently as GMA anchor Robin Roberts called out meteorologist Ginger Zee for oversharing about her recent adventure.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ginger missed recent GMA episodes because she was stranded during the winter weather that hit many parts of the country.

When GMA anchors and meteorologists aren’t in the studio, they often appear live via satellite or videoconferencing software to share updates.

Ginger appeared on a video chat during GMA’s ABC to discuss her situation with Robin Roberts, Gito Benitez, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer.

However, one particular detail in Ginger’s story had Roberts call her out for giving “TMI.”

Robin Roberts calls out Ginger Zee for ‘TMI’ on GMA

This week, GMA’s meteorologist Ginger Zee became stranded on the tropical island of Anguilla, where she went on vacation to celebrate her birthday with her husband and two young boys.

She appeared on Wednesday’s GMA to update her colleagues about her travel and indicated her family’s flights had been canceled for two consecutive days due to various issues.

However, she also showed the beautiful view of the gorgeous island scenery from her resort room’s window and said, “It’s probably not the worst place to be stranded.”

The various GMA personalities joked about how terrible it looked to be stranded there. Ginger teased them that it was “probably 80 degrees warmer” than in New York City.

Lara asked Ginger how the boys were doing, and the GMA meteorologist shared that they were playing foosball and swimming.

“The only thing I will tell you is always overpack underwear. That is a great practice,” she said, causing the in-studio crew to laugh.

“Ginger, we can always count on a little TMI from you,” Roberts quipped as Ginger smiled.

“Love that about you, girl,” Roberts said.

Later in the day, Ginger retweeted an individual’s quote, “Always overpack underwear. Always,” with a tag for the GMA meteorologist.

Based on Roberts’ joke to Ginger, it seemed to be playful banter between the GMA colleagues. Ginger also revealed in her video she and her family were hoping to finally get a flight later in the day to head back home.

“Everybody do a double cross of the toes and the fingers for us. We do want to get home,” Ginger told her colleagues and viewers.

“We miss you so much, Ginger. Enjoy the little bit of sunshine you have left, and then we’ll see you in the cold. Get home safe,” Lara told her.

In addition to Ginger’s missing episodes of GMA this week, Roberts’ co-anchor Michael Strahan has been absent for an unspecified reason.

Roberts received an award nomination for her work

While Roberts’ recent interaction with Ginger was playful, she’s also known for her professionalism as a longtime host of GMA and other programs.

Due to that, she was recently recognized among the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards nominees.

Roberts was nominated in the Outstanding Variety or Talk Show category for the Certainty episode of Disney+’s Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Thank you! Grateful to all involved with the production of our show. 👏🏽 https://t.co/8lFgfse3X4 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 17, 2024

The show debuted in 2021 and features Roberts as the host as she speaks with a group of groundbreaking women from Hollywood about their life and work experiences.

The show was renewed for a second season in 2022. Roberts’ featured guests have included Debbie Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Jean King, Kelly Osbourne, and Melissa Etheridge.

Roberts’ Turning the Tables, Season 2 episode Certainty, featured a discussion with Dionne Warwick, Yaya DaCosta, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings on ABC.