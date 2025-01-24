Jenna Bush Hager viewers call host ‘obnoxious’ and demand permanent change to Jenna & Friends

Following Hoda Kotb’s exit from Today, fans hope a permanent change happens with Jenna & Friends.

In addition to anchoring Today, Hoda co-hosted Today’s fourth-hour program, which featured herself and Kathie Lee Gifford for many years.

However, Kathie Lee left after 11 years, allowing Jenna Bush Hager to become the new co-host, which created Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Earlier this month, Jenna expressed sadness over her friend and co-host’s departure from the program but revealed her new show, Jenna & Friends.

She also announced the show would feature various guest co-hosts. Jenna co-hosted with Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer in the new show’s first week.

This past week, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson co-hosted for the entire week, with fans reacting strongly to her appearance on the show with Jenna.

Scarlett commented on her experience as co-host of Today with Jenna & Friends

Throughout the week, Jenna and Scarlett presented unique stories, segments, and insights into their lives. In new bestie fashion, the co-hosts even got matching ear piercings during part of the show.

Scarlett mentioned getting piercings, including her nose and belly button, during a phase earlier in her life.

“I think it’s been a minute since I’ve got a piercing, but I’m very excited to do it with you,” she said.

Scarlett even brought out her favorite piercer for the special televised moment.

In another segment, Scarlett introduced her personal trainer, who gave tips on making fitness less of a chore and demonstrated some exercises people could do with a bit of equipment.

Jenna presented a recurring game show, The Great Debate, featuring a special guest. Scarlett’s husband, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, arrived carrying a bouquet. After first pretending to give it to Jenna, he handed it to his wife.

“You guys are great together,” Colin told Jenna as they hugged.

Other segments included learning about the younger generation’s slang terms, looking at viral hacks, and competing in a bouquet battle. The co-hosting duo interviewed various guests, including Scarlett’s former co-star, Topher Grace, and actress Andie MacDowell.

On Friday, Jenna, Today crew members, and viewers said goodbye to Scarlett as guest host. After a hug and Jenna expressing her gratitude, Scarlett also shared a message about her experience.

“Thank you so much for having me. I love the Today production. You guys are incredible. It’s just been a dream,” the actress said.

“You’re invited back. Forever and ever,” Jenna told Scarlett.

“I’m gonna miss you guys!” Scarlett replied.

Viewers demanded permanent change to Jenna & Friends

In various comments on social media, viewers shared their thoughts about Jenna & Friends over the past week. On YouTube, several commenters called out Jenna’s behavior as host of Today’s fourth-hour program.

“I’m only watching for Scarlett. Jenna has an unpleasant voice . IMO,” one commenter said.

Another individual replied: “Jenna is loud and obnoxious, always interrupting…which used to drive Hoda nuts.”

On the @jennaandfriends Instagram post, some viewers shared similar sentiments about the host.

“Jenna is not the best host. She needs someone that can keep her grounded & not so loud & overbearing. I miss Hoda. Scarlett did good.” a commenter wrote.

Another replied, “I agree!! She a bit extra Even more so with out Hoda to calm her down.”

Others said, “LOVE THIS COMBO!!” and “She needs to be the permanent host .so natural and not overly fake like Hoda.”

Scarlett has several pre- and post-production movies, including the anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth, which co-stars Jonathan Bailey. The film arrives in theaters in July, so most likely, her schedule will become much busier due to various promotional obligations.

It’s unclear if the actress plans to return to the co-hosting gig soon. During Scarlett’s time as Jenna’s co-host, they revealed upcoming guest co-hosts week would include Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara, Jordin Sparks, and Wynona Judd.