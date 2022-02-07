Scarlett Johansson’s Super Bowl commercial with husband Colin Jost features Alexa reading minds

Scarlett Johansson and husband, Colin Jost, star in a Super Bowl ad for Amazon Alexa. Pic credit: amazon/YouTube

Scarlett Johansson’s Super Bowl commercial has her teaming up with husband Colin Jost as Amazon Alexa flexes its mind-reading powers.

The hilarious spot has the couple imagining a “what if?” scenario about the popular voice assistant, which leads to all sorts of hilarious situations where Alexa says what’s on their minds.

The ad recently surfaced on YouTube as many commercials are beginning to show up online ahead of the big game, including a TV spot where Jost’s SNL co-star Pete Davidson is tackled by an NFL star.

Watch Scarlett Johansson’s Super Bowl ad with husband Colin Jost

It’s game day, and Scarlett Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, has things set to go, thanks to the Amazon Alexa in their home.

“Alexa, it’s game day,” Jost tells the voice assistant, prompting it to go through a complete routine of actions.

That includes turning on the flatscreen TV, starting up the fireplace, and chilling some Rosé wine for them to enjoy.

“Well, it’s an afternoon game,” Jost tells his wife when she questions the wine choice.

“It’s like she can- read your mind,” the couple says in unison as various fantasy scenarios arrive involving Alexa’s mind-reading powers.

As Johansson and Jost wake up in bed, the helpful voice assistant says she’ll order fresh mint mouthwash to clear up someone’s morning breath. Later, Alexa sets a reminder for Jost to fake his own death on March 8, after his wife reveals that’s the day of her upcoming show.

In another scene, the Amazon device even tells their dinner guests that Colin left the oysters they’re eating sitting in the car for five hours, prompting people to start spitting out their food.

It’s a funny bit and also scary as it may have people questioning whether their Alexa really can read minds, or might one day.

Johansson’s Super Bowl ad is one of several featuring stars from Marvel’s Avengers films. An action-packed Nissan ad features the MCU’s Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, and Danai Gurira. Actor Seth Rogan stars alongside Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd in a Lay’s commercial.

Who is Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost?

Colin Jost is a 39-year-old comedian, actor, and writer who has been writing for Saturday Night Live since 2005. He’s been a co-anchor for SNL’s Weekend Update alongside Michael Che since 2014.

Che and Jost have also been among the show’s head writers since 2017. In recent news associated with the cast, Jost and Pete Davidson bought a Staten Island ferry that they plan to turn into a comedy club in New York.

In addition to Jost’s work on Saturday Night Live, he hosted the 70th Primetime Emmys in 2018 and appeared as a guest on several episodes of WWE Raw.

He’s been in four films, including 2016’s How to Be Single and 2021’s Coming 2 America. He’ll appear in the upcoming movie Worst Man, which he also helped write.

Jost began his relationship with Scarlett Johansson in 2017, and they became engaged in 2019. In October 2020, they officially married with a secret wedding held at their New York home.

In speaking to People, Johansson said the couple’s pandemic wedding had an “intentional intimacy,” so they wouldn’t have to worry about restrictions as much.

“I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional,” Johansson said of the event.

“And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol,” she said.

Last August, Jost, and Johansson welcomed their first son together, Cosmo. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, Jost said the baby’s name was “assigned” to them at the hospital. Cosmo was Jost’s first child, while Johansson now has two children.

While Johansson is Jost’s first wife, he’s her third husband. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 until 2010 when they separated. The couple finalized their divorce in 2011.

The following year, she began dating Frenchman Romain Dauriac, and they married in 2014. Shortly before their marriage, Johansson had her first child with him, daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Johansson and Dauriac got divorced in September 2017.

Viewers will see Scarlett Johansson’s Super Bowl ad with Colin Jost on Sunday, February 13, during the big game. It kicks off at 6:30/5:30c on NBC, so make sure Alexa has things ready to go!