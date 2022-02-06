Super Bowl 2022 commercials: Marvel stars Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, and Danai Gurira reunite in Nissan ad

Avengers stars Brie Larson and Dave Bautista appear in Nissan’s 2022 Super Bowl ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/ HollywoodNewsWire & carrie-nelson

Three of Marvel’s Avengers will team up for one of the Super Bowl 2022 commercials, as Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, and Danai Gurira will promote Nissan.

They won’t be reprising their superhero roles in the advertisement, although it’s an action-packed thrill ride also featuring Schitts’ Creek star Eugene Levy.

The commercial arrived online ahead of Super Bowl 56, where it will air for millions of viewers watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Nissan Super Bowl ad reunites Marvel’s Avengers actors

This year’s Super Bowl commercials are bringing out celebrities in full force. They’ll include Kevin Hart, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Moore, Mila Kunis, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart, among many others.

The Nissan Super Bowl 2022 ad will reunite several Avengers for a thrill ride. Brie Larson is best known as Captain Marvel and appeared in her own solo film within the MCU and later in Avengers: Endgame.

Former WWE superstar Dave Bautista has played the hilarious Drax the Destroyer, with plenty of great lines within Guardians of The Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

They’re joined by fellow MCU star Danai Gurira, who fans will recognize as Okoye from Black Panther and the last two Avengers movies. Also joining in on the fun adventure is actor, Eugene Levy.

The advertisement (below) features Levy marveling at Larson’s “nice ride” with her tossing him the keys and telling him to take it for a spin. After taking off with the car, Levy stops on one street, with Bautista and Gurira noticing him from their outdoor seats.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It soon becomes an all-out action movie featuring a long-haired action star Levy jumping off the tops of buildings in the car and Bautista flying off a motorcycle in the air to dive into the passenger seat.

Explosions and stunts are plenty, as it’s revealed to be scenes from the fictitious film Thrill Driver with the actors enjoying a screening.

The crazy ride of a commercial promotes the all-new 2023 Nissan Z, as shown throughout the ad. Check out the one-minute TV spot below.

The Nissan ad, which dropped on YouTube three days ago, has already racked up over 140,000 views on the platform. Most likely, it’ll catch a lot of attention when Super Bowl Sunday arrives as well.

MCU stars shared whether they prefer the game or commercials

The three Avengers actors appearing in the Nissan Super Bowl ad spoke with Extra about what it was like working on the commercial and with Eugene Levy.

“I told him he’s going to be the next star of the Fast and Furious franchise,” Bautista joked.

Gurira explained that the commercial’s plot involves her and Bautista trying to decide what the “secret sauce” is to make their action movie great. That ends up being Levy, transformed into an action hero.

When asked whether they prefer the game or the commercials, Larson said, “It’s the whole thing” for her as she’s recently started to understand football more.

“I do watch the Super Bowl, but really for the commercials,” Gurira confessed, adding she also watches the game for the “socialization” and sometimes will get into rooting for a team.

“I watch for the commercials. I watch for the halftime show. I mean, look at me, you think ‘jock, you probably sit down every Sunday or Monday night to watch football.’ Nope. I’d rather go to a Broadway show,” Bautista admitted.

All three actors will be back in action in upcoming Marvel movies too. Bautista will reprise his role for 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Larson will appear in The Marvels. Ahead of both films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will feature Gurira and is expected to arrive in November.

Until then, viewers can see the three MCU stars on their screens in that crazy thrill ride of a Nissan commercial on Sunday, February 13.