Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen star in Lay’s Super Bowl commercial full of crazy good memories

Super Bowl Sunday will feature actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen as they take a trip down memory lane, remembering many of their crazy adventures together.

The duo will reminisce over shared experiences including a turf war, surviving a stalker, and finding a terrifying stranger in Rogen’s first home he bought.

The advertisement is one of many with celebrities teaming up. Others will feature Martha Stewart with Snoop Dogg, Demi Moore with Mila Kunis, and three Marvel’s Avengers stars with Eugene Levy.

While the Super Bowl isn’t until Sunday, February 13th, many of the full-length advertisements that will arrive on TV during the game have already surfaced online. That includes one with Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth voicing animated animals for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos and Lay’s first Super Bowl ad in 15 years.

The Lay’s Super Bowl ad has pals Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd sitting together in suits outside of what seems to be someone’s wedding. They’re munching on Lay’s potato chips and thinking back to their crazy shared experiences together.

“Remember our road trip in ’97?” Rudd asks Rogen as it flashes back to the two belting out Shania Twain’s Still the One in a convertible.

“Do you remember when that stalker kidnapped us? Lay’s was there,” Rudd says of another moment as a flashback arrives, showing the duo chained up in a dark and dirty basement.

A stalker offers them some Lay’s potato chips, with Rudd and Rogen asking if he has other specific flavors they enjoy more. Other scenes include Rogen kicking a bag of potato chips into someone’s face in a turf war and the pair encountering a frightening woman as they walk into Rogen’s first new home.

“Those were good times,” Rudd says, with Rogen adding, “They were golden.”

The scene shifts to a present-day wedding for Rogen, with Rudd officiating. Seth and his “bride” exchange vows, and Rudd makes it official. It turns out the possessed woman that they met in Rogen’s house ended up being the love of Seth’s life.

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd’s movies include Knocked Up, This Is the End

The comedic duo makes sense for starring in a commercial together since they’ve worked together more than a few times over the years in various comedies.

In 2004, they appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy with Rudd as field reporter Brian Fantana and Rogen as a cameraman for the news team.

They followed that up by appearing together in 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin starring Steve Carrell. They star as two of the main character’s co-workers and buddies.

They were back again for another Judd Apatow comedy in 2007 with Knocked Up, which featured Katherine Heigl as Alison having a one-night-stand with Rogen’s slacker Ben Stone. Rudd took on the role of Alison’s brother-in-law Pete in the movie.

It wasn’t until 2013 that Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen appeared in another live-action film together. This time it was the crazy adventure This Is The End, with actors playing versions of themselves dealing with a sudden apocalypse. Rudd has a shorter role in the film, while Rogen lasts throughout.

The two actors shared not only the live-action films above but also both lent their voices to the animated Sausage Party, written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jonah Hill. Rogen voices a sausage named Frank while Rudd is a stockboy named Darren.

Viewers will see them appear on-screen together again when their Lay’s Super Bowl ad arrives on Sunday, February 13. The kickoff time for the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is 6:30/5:30c on NBC.