SNL’s Michael Che roasts fans asking about Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s baby

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson recently welcomed a baby boy! Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost welcomed their first child together. Jost confirmed the news himself with a short Instagram post.

The celebrity couple has been dating since 2017 after first meeting on the set of SNL. The two secretly got married in 2020, allowing the nonprofit Meals on Wheels to break the highly-anticipated news. Rumors starting spreading that Johansson was pregnant with their first shared child around the time of the release of her last Marvel movie Black Widow.

The 36-year-old actor had missed many crucial press events to promote her first solo Marvel movie, causing fans and outlets to speculate. However, it has been confirmed that the rumor mill was on-point as the couple has since announced that Johansson recently gave birth to a baby boy.

What about Michael Che?

Announcing the news to his followers, Jost took to Instagram to share a brief but detailed message. He wrote, “Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries, please contact our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his SNL costar in the post. Jost’s post was accompanied with a few creative hashtags, such as, #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy, #we’regoingtodisneyworld.

Cosmo is Johnasson’s second child, as she shares her six-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Michael Che puts fans in place

The controversial comedian Michael Che took to his Instagram stories to share some strongly-worded messages to fans who slid into his DMs, per Jost’s request. His first post was a screenshot of a message he received that read, “Please tell me if Colin Jost had a kid or if he’s just f**king around with us like always.” To this, Che replied, “Get a life.”

Pic credit: @chethinks/Instagram

The next post on his story reads, “It’s one thing to be obsessed with adult strangers you admire, but like, a baby? The f**king oceans are dying and you’re writing about somebody’s baby. S’matta with you?”

Pic credit: @chethinks/Instagram

Che’s tirade continued, leading fans to believe that he wasn’t “in” on Jost’s joke. The comedian added, “Imagine it’s 1990 and somebody’s like Dude! Dennis Miller had a f**king baby! I heard! Let’s ask Kevin Nealon!” referencing two past Weekend Update anchors from the long history of Saturday Night Live (a shared gig between Jost and Che).

@chethinks/Instagram

Che finally got the message as one fan wrote, “The fact that he tagged you as his PR person is hilarious.” The 38-year-old comedian reacted in surprise. He responded with, “He what?” Following that post, was a message reading, “Well played, Jost. Well played.”

However, Che wasn’t backing down from his previous rant. He ended his story by expressing, “Hang on, it’s still very weird people are actually asking me about this.”

@chethinks/Instagram

While Che is using this moment to spread an informative message about privacy, he’s still allowing himself to joke along. His current Instagram bio reads, “Cosmo’s publicist.” What do you think? Could Che be the newborn’s godfather? This would be a creative way to announce that news.