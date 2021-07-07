Scarlett Johansson rumored to be pregnant after skipping Black Widow premiere

Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be pregnant with her second child. This speculation comes after Johansson skipped out on the live events for her movie Black Widow, much to fans’ dismay.

The 36-year-old actor is newly-wed to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, as they were reported ‘tying the knot’ back in October 2020.

Black Widow will be Johansson’s first solo Marvel movie, following the events of Captain America: Civil War. She plays the deadly assassin, Natasha Romanoff. While the actor has previously starred in seven movies that take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow is expected to provide deep insight into her character’s past and personal life.

However, despite Johansson playing the title character in the movie, she was not in attendance at its premiere or other live press events. After a source told PageSix that Johansson is expecting her second child, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their conspiracies.

Scarlett Johansson pregnancy rumors

PageSix posted an exclusive article, sharing Johansson’s big news. They credited multiple sources for confirming the pregnancy announcement. One source was quoted saying, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Another source agreed with the fan speculation surrounding Johansson’s recent absence from high-profile events. They expressed, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

However, pregnancy might not be the only thing holding Johansson back from the press events as recently she candidly discussed the over-sexualization of her Marvel character.

In an interview, she told IndieWire, “I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2, and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of a*s, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point.”

How did fans react?

These pregnancy rumors have had a harsh collide with the Black Widow premiere, coming just days before the movie’s U.S. release. As expected, it instantly began trending across social media platforms, with fans weighing in on the situation.

One fan shared a meme, writing, “Not now sweetie, mommy has to find out if Scarlett Johansson is actually pregnant.”

Not now sweetie, mommy has to find out if Scarlett Johansson is actually pregnant

Another expressed, “Scarlett Johansson is pregnant and I am so happy for her and Colin! Scar not being present for any of the Red Carpet’s for Black Widow makes a lot of sense now. She’s been keeping the pregnancy under wraps and I completely respect that.”

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant & I am so happy for her & Colin!



Scar not being present for any of the Red Carpet's for Black Widow makes a lot of sense now.



She's been keeping the pregnancy under wraps & I completely respect that 🤍

Regardless of if the star publicly confirms or denies the pregnancy rumors surrounding her and Jost, fans are happy to express their support for Johansson, her family, and her upcoming movie.

Black Widow premieres simultaneously in theaters and Disney+ on July 9.