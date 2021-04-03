New Black Widow trailer focuses on the character’s legacy

Scarlett Johansson and Black Widow cast Pic credit: Marvel

The Widow is finally about to sting. Specifically, the Black Widow.

Nearly a year after her film was originally going to hit theaters, Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Widow that shows more of Scarlett Johansson as a spy in action and playing on the character’s legacy.

The new Black Widow trailer

The trailer opens with a voiceover of Natasha showing her journey from a simple spy to an Avenger and her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. She then talks of having “unfinished business.”

It then moves to the solo adventure (set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers; Infinity War) as Natasha clashes with the Taskmaster and pairs up with fellow Black Widow commando Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

The pair seem to get along, but there is also a scene of them fighting in a kitchen.

New footage includes flashbacks to the pair as children with Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) aka the Red Guardian, Russia’s answer to Captain America.

Rachel Weisz is shown in an emotional scene as Melina Vostokoff tells Natasha, “We were just following orders.”

Natasha snaps back, “It wasn’t real,” while Yelena replied, “It was real for me.”

There is more footage than ever of the Taskmaster, whose identity remains unknown as he’s able to match Widow in combat while firing off a Hawkeye-style bow and arrow.

The trailer does show some humor with Natasha telling Yelena to “buckle up” for a car chase and the younger woman replying “you’re such a mom.”

It then shows some familiar action from the previous trailers before a “Russian chorus” version of the Avengers theme.

The long release road

It’s been a long road for Black Widow’s release.

Originally, the film was to debut on May 2 2020, and kick off Phase 4 of the MCU.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic broke last spring, Widow was one of the first blockbusters to be delayed. It was to debut in November but after a new spike in cases across the United States, it was delayed again to May 7, 2021.

In March, Disney announced that the film would not only finally premiere July 9 but it would also debut the same day as a “premier access” release for $30 on Disney+.

While this has generated some controversy from theater distributors, it adds to the excitement of the film finally being released.

Its release is needed as the MCU cannot keep delaying further aspects of Phase 4. The most recent delay meant Widow took the place of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which now moves to September 3 while Disney+ has already shown WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While it’s been a longer journey than expected, this trailer proves the Widow is finally ready to enjoy her solo movie spotlight to heat up the summer season.

Black Widow premieres in theaters and Disney+ on July 9.