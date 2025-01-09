Hoda Kotb’s ‘amazing’ guest replacement revealed for Today 4th hour with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb is leaving NBC’s Today, and with that, she’s leaving behind her spot as a host on the popular Today 4th hour program.

Jenna Bush Hager will take over the show formerly known as Today with Hoda & Jenna, and they’ve already figured out its guest co-host replacement situation.

During the January 7 episode, Hoda mentioned she would “miss sitting next to her friends,” which got Jenna emotional.

Honda began hosting the fourth-hour program for NBC’s Today in 2007, and a year later, Kathie Lee Gifford joined her as co-host.

Jenna officially became Hoda’s co-host in 2019 after Kathie Lee exited the show.

For the past five years, many viewers loved watching their show on NBC or online via YouTube. Along with Hoda leaving Today, Hoda & Jenna will officially end on Friday, and a new show will begin next week.

Today 4th hour gets revamped with a new title and an A-list actress as a guest co-host

According to Hoda and Jenna, the program airing for Today’s fourth hour is renamed Today with Jenna & Friends. It will include guest co-hosts as Hoda’s replacement.

Jenna announced that A-lister Scarlett Johansson will co-host the second week of her new show from January 21 to January 24.

“I am so excited. Scarlett is going to be here the whole second week,” Jenna said, adding, “She’s been amazing. We have so many fun things planned.”

“You guys had a great click. She is an awesome person,” Hoda said.

Scarlett is no stranger to appearances on Today, including Savannah Guthrie’s July 2024 interview, which riled up Jurassic Park fans.

Hoda and Savannah conducted a more recent interview (below) on NBC’s Today just before Thanksgiving. She spoke about making her directorial debut with the film Eleanor The Great starring June Squibb and more about joining the Jurassic World franchise.

She also helped present the upcoming weather with Al Roker. Hoda and Savannah applauded her weather presentation skills.

“Did I get the job?” she asked Roker, who said, “That’s it. It’s all done.”

Johansson returned for a lengthier appearance that same day on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna. She spoke about topics including her movies, her skincare brand, and her milestone 40th birthday.

She then participated in the game Higher or Lower as Hoda’s partner against Jenna and Neil Patrick Harris.

Jenna is ready for a ‘month of wonder women’ on her new program

While Hoda is irreplaceable, Jenna said they will give their best effort with the various women joining her as guest co-hosts.

Starting Monday, January 13, viewers will see various guests co-hosting during the week, including Taraji P Henson, Keke Palmer, and Eva Longoria.

“It’s going to be our month of wonder women,” Bush Hager said, adding, “We love these women … I feel like Hoda helped me manifest this. Nobody will ever fill this chair, but the three of them sure can try.”

On January 7, Hoda also praised Jenna, telling her she’d “crush it” as host of Today with Jenna & Friends.

“Watch Jenna on Monday. She’s amazing. I’m telling all my friends,” Hoda said during the program.