Kelsea Ballerini story has The Voice fans calling Kelly Clarkson ‘queen’ ahead of Season 27

The Voice Season 27 will be here in a couple of weeks.

Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Buble, and Kelsea Ballerini are the coaches for the upcoming season of the NBC show.

The coaches are sharing some of their behind-the-scenes bonding moments to get fans excited for the new season.

After all, the dynamic of the coaches plays a big part in keeping The Voice fans tuned in each week.

The latest coach share was a story from Kelsea that involved a former The Voice coach.

Kelsea revealed the impact Kelly Clarkson had on her career.

The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini shares a Kelly Clarkson story

In an Instagram share, Kelsea, Michael, Adam, and Michael were sitting backstage chilling when John asked how each coach knew they wanted to be a singer.

Kelsea wasted no time speaking up to reveal her story, which included Kelly. The country singer didn’t shy away from letting her fellow coaches know she would mention the American Idol winner anytime she could.

It turns out that Kelsea saw Kelly in concert during her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour. Kelsea was young and was unsure how or if she should follow her singing dreams.

However, she got a sign at Kelly’s concert.

The concert had two giant screens displaying Kelly’s eyes up for the show. Kelsea looked at one of the screens at one point, and the eyes winked.

“In my soul, I really believe that Kelly Clarkson told me I was supposed to move to Nashville,” Kelsea expressed before adding, “She’s weirdly been a consistent throughout my whole career now.”

The comments section of the IG post was filled with fans gushing over Kelsea’s story.

Kelly Clarkson dubbed ‘queen’ by The Voice fans

One fan deemed Kelly the queen, while another gushed over how much they loved the talk show host.

“Kelly is the real queen 👸 we all love her. She our inspiration and THE vocalist of her generation,” read another comment.

Yes, Kelly being a queen was mentioned more than once, and we so agree.

There was a comment suggesting Kelly should come back to The Voice, while a different one simply called her “MOTHER”

Even though most of the comments were gushing over Kelly, Kelsea also got some props.

“@kellyclarkson is the best! Couldn’t agree more with @kelseaballerini! Two amazing artists! 👏,” said a comment.

Kelly Clarkson may not be on The Voice next season, but she has clearly made her mark on the show and the coaches.

Are you excited for The Voice Season 27?

The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, at 8/7c on NBC.