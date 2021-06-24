House of the Dragon: Emilia Clarke has one piece of important advice for actors playing Targaryens

Emilia Clarke stars as Daenerys Targaryen, as seen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

The Targaryens are a fierce and independent breed in the Game of Thrones universe — not to mention just a tad bit on the crazy side thanks to all of that inbreeding.

Along with this, they are easily distinguishable thanks to their pale blond hair.

In the original series, Emilia Clarke played Daenerys, a Targaryen who tried very hard not to succumb to the madness and thirst for blood-lust that her house was so well known for. And, we all know how that ended.

However, the actor has one important piece of advice for the actors portraying House Targaryen in HBO’s upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Wigs are good — bleach, not so much

According to an interview that Clarke did recently with The Hollywood Reporter, if the actors have a choice between dyeing their hair and wearing a wig, they should definitely opt-in for the artificial hair option.

While Clarke did wear a wig for the majority of her time on-set as Daenerys, she decided to dye her naturally darker hair blonde for the final season. It was a decision she would deeply come to regret.

“It is not worth it,” Clarke admitted.

“I’m speaking from the other side, and it’s not worth it. I literally cut off all my hair because I killed it with a load of bleach. If you like your hair, keep it your natural color.”

She also stated that this was good advice for everyone to follow, not just those planning on taking a Targaryen role in House of the Dragon.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

House of the Dragon will further explore the Targaryen story

Currently, filming is underway on House of the Dragon, which will be set some 300 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

Already, it has been confirmed that Matt Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Images of the pair in full Targaryen costume were shared by HBO, giving viewers their first official glimpse into the characters involved.

Olivia Cooke was announced as starring as Alicent Hightower and Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Other actors involved with House of the Dragon include Steve Toussaint (as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake”), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), and Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole).

In addition, the recent announcement of Outlander’s Graham McTavish as joining the cast was also made.

As of yet, no official release date has been set for House of the Dragon other than HBO announcing it will drop at some point in 2022. However, the author of the book series on which it is based, George R. R. Martin, recently suggested that the new show would get a spring premiere date.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.