House of the Dragon: HBO releases first official photos from Season 1

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Since filming has just gotten underway in England for HBO’s upcoming epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon, fans have been eager to see new images. Now, HBO has honored that request with the very first official pics from the Game of Thrones spinoff series.

Recently, on-set images were captured that featured Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a variety of poses, and the first image shared by HBO is an official replica of these.

Standing facing each other, Rhaenyra looks up at Daemon with a serious expression on her face as they stand on a sandy beach. Daemon appears to have a slight smirk on his face as he returns the gaze.

For those who know about these characters from George R. R. Martin’s book series, or those who don’t mind spoilers, the potential is there in House of Dragons that these closely related Targaryens may do the very thing that Targaryens are known for — besides going mad, that is.

A description of Rhaenyra is below.

“The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.”

HBO also provided the following description of Daemon.

“The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, as seen in House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower, also known as the Hand of the King

Along with the Targaryen’s, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and his daughter, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), were also revealed in full costume. Standing at the rocky edge of the ocean, the pair both stare off intently — and in different directions — to the distance.

According to the official description for Alicent, she is believed to be the most attractive woman in all of the Seven Kingdoms. Having been raised in the Red Keep and “close to the king and his innermost circle,” she possesses both “courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

Meanwhile, her father is a pretty typical Hand of the King from his description. However, he does see the king’s greatest threat to be his brother, Daemon. So, it looks like there could definitely be some tension between the king, his hand, and his brother.

Steve Toussaint stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon, as seen in House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as ‘The Sea Snake’

Steve Toussaint strikes an impressive pose on the rocky outcrop at the edge of the water. He stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake.”

HBO gives the following description of this character.

“Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

All of these images were first shared on Twitter to HBO’s official PR account.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.