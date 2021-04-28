House of the Dragon: HBO officially confirms that production has begun

Promotional image for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: @HouseofDragon/Twitter

Speculation has been rife since it appeared that production crews were on-site in England that might be related to HBO’s House of the Dragon. Now, the network has officially confirmed the news.

Sightings of Warner Bros. vans, of which HBO is a subsidiary, were spotted near Holywell, Newquay, last week. New filming sets being erected in Cornwall also signified a potential start to filming being imminent.

Finally, a casting call for “a medieval drama” series being filmed in Cornwall was also released, further fuelling speculation.

Now, HBO has made the official announcement via their Twitter account and it appears that this might be confirmation of the earlier sightings by fans last week.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will drop in 2022

The first of several tweets issued by HBO’s official House of the Dragon account, revealed that House of the Dragon was “officially in production.”

The network also revealed that viewers can expect to see Season 1 on HBO Max in 2022.

Fire will reign 🔥

The image shared with the tweet shows the actors associated with House of the Dragon involved in a table read of the script. The network then shared more images of the individual actors involved.

These images included Emma D’Arcy, who will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (Corlys “Sea Snake” Velaryon), Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower.)

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

HBO has also confirmed the official hashtags for House of the Dragon

Many fans liked to live-tweet while watching HBO’s original series, Game of Thrones. Using hashtags was a way of making sure that those following along at home could watch it all unfold in real-time online.

As PopCulture points out, it appears that the network is hoping fans will follow this tradition and revealed the set of official hashtags associated with House of the Dragon. They also reveal that these are also “hashflags,” meaning that they appear with “graphic stamps” that not only show an image associated with the series but indicate that they are high-use tags.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

For the record, the image that appears is that of red three-headed dragon — which is instantly recognizable as House Targaryen.

#GoT was the easiest and usually most-used hashtags for Game of Thrones and it appears that HBO is okay with the use of #HOTD with the new series. In addition to that, fans can also use the following ones when tweeting about the TV series: #HouseoftheDragon, #HouseoftheDragonHBO, #DRACARYS, and #HouseTargaryen.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in2022.