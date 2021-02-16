House of the Dragon: Four new cast members added to the line-up

Promotional poster for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Fans are eagerly awaiting any news regarding HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. So, when details dropped regarding four new cast members, viewers were instantly impressed.

According to Deadline, Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man, Notting Hill), Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd), Eve Best (Fate: The Winx Saga, Nurse Jackie), and Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, La La Land), will now join the line-up from the highly anticipated epic fantasy series.

What characters will these actors play in House of the Dragon?

HBO has provided further details about the characters these actors will portray in House of the Dragon.

Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.”

The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male. Read More Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will see the return of composer Ramin Djawadi

Rhys Ifans is billed to play Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. He will loyally and faithfully serve his king and his realm.

As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Sonoya Mizuno is Mysaria.

She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted…but instead, she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Who else will be starring in House of the Dragon?

Previously, Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), had been announced as starring in House of the Dragon.

Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen. Cooke is Alicent Hightower, who is the daughter of Otto Hightower. Emma D’Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. Finally, Matt Smith will play King Viserys’ younger brother, Prince Daemon.

House of the Dragon will see author George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony, Hercules) serve as co-creators on the series. In addition, Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners. The pair will also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi will also create the musical score for HBO’s new series.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO at a later date.