House of the Dragon: Graham McTavish confirms role and wishes Sam Heughan was on-set

Graham McTavish confirms he will feature in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Last week, rumors started circulating that Outlander’s Graham McTavish joined the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

A new photo showed the actor in costume while on-set.

Along with this, McTavish shared an image of Cornwall to his official Instagram account. He announcing he was in the House of the Dragon filming location.

Now, the celebrity confirmed his involvement — as well as wishing his fellow Outlander co-star, Sam Heughan, was a member of the cast.

House of the Dragon casting now official

Speaking to Stylist, McTavish announced he would join the cast for the epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

“I’m enjoying that, yes,” McTavish said when asked outright if he was in the production.

“I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people.”

However, if you want to know which character he will play in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, he would not disclose.

“It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons,” he stated.

There was speculation about which role he would portray in House of the Dragon. Most notably, it is possible he could play Harrold Westerling.

He was in a costume resembling Fabien Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole. According to the website Illuminerdi, there was a casting call for this character.

Graham McTavish wishes Sam Heughan was on-set

Along with this, McTavish also commented on how much he wished his Outlander and Men in Kilts co-star, Sam Heughan, was in the HBO production.

In fact, the pair are so close that Heughan was present during an interview and was asked if he was in House of the Dragon.

“So far, no. And I have been waiting… I have to say ‘Where is Sam?’ because it’s always in my contract now,” McTavish returned.

While it would be great fun to have Heughan in House of the Dragon alongside McTavish, the actor is already knee deep in filming.

Season 6 of Outlander is filming in Scotland, where the actor stars as Jamie Fraser.

Besides this latest role, McTavish will also play Dijkstra in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.