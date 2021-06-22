George R. R. Martin teases fans with when House of the Dragon will premiere

George R. R. Martin is the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series on which Game of Thrones is based. Pic credit: HBO

Game of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting any news regarding the confirmed spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Now, the author of the book series on which it is based has teased viewers with a potential air date.

George R. R. Martin penned the famous A Song of Ice and Fire series on which HBO’s original series, Game of Thrones, was based. House of the Dragon will center on another of his books, Fire & Blood.

In the past, the author has revealed plenty of details about the original series. Some of these details were incorrect, whereas others were likely a headache for HBO as they were things that they were probably not yet ready to share at the time.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As to where this new information falls regarding House of the Dragon remains to be seen.

House of the Dragon could air in the spring of 2022

As PopCulture points out, Martin was recently interviewed by local PBS affiliate WTTW Chicago. This occurred “while he was in town to receive an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Northwestern University.”

It was during this conversation that Martin dropped the clanger regarding the premiere date for House of the Dragon.

The conversation had turned to the phenomenal success of his books and their adaptation with HBO.

“Now I’m developing more shows for HBO, we have a new show — House of the Dragon that’s coming down the pike, filming right now over in London and Cornwall over in England,” Martin said.

“It’ll probably be on next spring, I guess. But then I’m developing other shows for them.”

For those that live outside of the US, the potential is there that Season 1 of House of the Dragon could premiere from late March of 2022 through to as late as the end of June.

House of the Dragon will explore House Targaryen

Filming is currently underway for House of the Dragon and some new on-set images have already been shared detailing the characters.

The new series will take a closer look at House Targaryen and will be set some 300 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones. This will mean that viewers will get a closer look at the Targaryens while in power as well as their dragons before they died out.

According to HBO, the synopsis — albeit short — is below.

“Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.”

Logo for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

As yet, no official word has been released from HBO regarding an official air date for Season 1, which means that viewers will just have to continue to wait for further news.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.