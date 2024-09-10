Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush say they were asked to quiet down for being ‘loud and annoying’ at US Open

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush enjoyed a trip to the U.S. Open tennis tournament over the weekend and may have been a bit too loud in the stands.

The duo claimed their loudness may have annoyed some nearby spectators to the point that one asked them to lower their volume.

The show hosts and their colleague Savannah Guthrie attended the event in New York to watch American Taylor Fritz take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the final.

Taking to Instagram, Hoda shared an Instagram carousel post featuring her with Today co-stars.

In the first photo, Hoda, Jenna, and Savannah are all smiles in a selfie with the court and packed stands behind them. A second image has them looking like they’re having lots of fun, based on the expressions on their faces in a close-up selfie.

“Gotta root for Taylor!!!! Fun sunday with my girls @savannahguthrie @jennabhager,” Hoda wrote in her caption.

Hoda and Jenna claim Anna Wintour asked them to quiet down during the event

On their recent Today’s episode with Hoda and Jenna, the NBC stars discussed attending the U.S. Open at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium with Savannah.

“We went on a Sunday date…with Savannah,” Hoda said, making air quotes when she said “date.”

Hoda said it was “really fun,” and Jenna agreed, “Tennis is fun.” However, they may have been having too much fun.

“We were loud and annoying,” Hoda admitted, but Jenna told her that former tennis player Stan Smith, famous for Adidas shoes with his name, told them, “You need to be louder.”

“Yeah, we were loud,” Hoda reiterated.

“I think Anna Wintour asked us to quiet down,” Jenna said as Hoda made a “shush” or “volume down” signal with her hand.

During the event, Wintour, the editor-in-chief for Vogue magazine since 1988, sat beside actor Eddie Redmayne.

According to Page Six, Vogue didn’t immediately respond to their request for comment about Wintour’s alleged moment with the Today stars from the US. Open.

Jenna and Hoda’s co-star shared a ‘whispering’ video from the U.S. Open

Savannah shared a fun video clip from the event, her voice lowered to a whisper.

The clip starts with a zoomed-in shot of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce standing across the stadium in a part of the stands. The couple attended the U.S. Open with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, generating immediate headlines.

The view in Savannah’s video then panned over to show her sitting with Hoda and Jenna.

“We’re with Taylor,” Savannah whispered before adding, “Taylor Fritz.”

From there, the camera panned away to show the American tennis star on the court for his matchup. Unfortunately for Fritz, he lost to Skinner in the tournament final.

Savannah and Jenna also had a double date at the U.S. Open

Based on another video Savannah shared, she and Jenna attended the event earlier in the week for a double date. Jenna was with her husband, Henry Hager, whom she married in 2008. They have three children: Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Savannah attended with Michael Feldman ​, who she married in 2014. They share two children: Vale and Charley.

“what a night at the @usopen,” Savannah captioned the IG slideshow video.

Hoda isn’t pictured in that particular outing but still seemed to enjoy herself at the event on Sunday despite being asked to quiet down.

Viewers previously saw Hoda and Savannah at the Paris Olympics, where they rooted for various Team USA stars to win medals, including gymnast Simon Biles.