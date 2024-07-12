Brittany and Patrick Mahomes expecting baby #3

Brittany Mahomes is pregnant again!

The 28-year-old mom of two and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced the exciting news on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the couple uploaded identical Reels captioned, “Round three, here we come 🤍.”

In the video, set to the tune Count on Me by Bruno Mars, their children, 3-year-old Sterling Skye and 18-month-old Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes, III, joined Mom and Dad as they held onto black-and-white sonogram photos.

The soon-to-be family of five posed for several photos courtesy of Kansas City-based photographer Sydney Schneider, all four clad in white for the special announcement.

Thousands of Brittany and Patrick’s Instagram fans and followers liked the post. In the comments section, their friends and family members congratulated them on the exciting news.

Fans and followers congratulate Brittany and Patrick

The NFL commented early on the post, writing, “Congrats! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jessie James Decker added, “🙌🙌🙌🙌 Congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Texas Tech defensive back added, “Let’s goooooo! Congrats 🤟🏽.”

Congratulations to the Mahomes Family. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick also received some love from reality TV star and podcaster Savannah Chrisley, Patrick’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick’s little brother, Jackson Mahomes, who expressed his excitement about becoming an uncle for the third time.

Kansas City Current — the American professional women’s soccer team of which Brittany is a co-owner — also shared the happy announcement on Instagram.

The post included a carousel of photos and videos from Brittany and Patrick’s photoshoot, which was captioned, “Another #KCBABY added to the family 🫶 So happy for you both, @brittanylynne & @patrickmahomes!”

Patrick and Brittany continue to grow their family after 10 years together

Brittany and Patrick’s first child, Sterling, was born in February 2021, followed by Bronze in November 2022.

Neither mentioned any details about Brittany’s pregnancy, such as her due date. But judging by the size of Brittany’s baby bump and the sonogram photos, she’s still somewhat early into her pregnancy.

Brittany and Patrick, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick got down on one knee and popped the question.

The pair dated for eight years before becoming engaged and tied the knot in March 2022 in a private, intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

Brittany has gushed about being a mother to her and Patrick’s kids. On Mother’s Day 2024, she posted several family photos on Instagram and in the caption, called motherhood “the best title I could ever have.”

“I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. 🥹 they make life fun & entertaining to say the least 😂🤍 they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Brittany wrote.

“Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine 🙏🏻🫶🏼

And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day,” she added. “I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life🙌🏼🤍.”