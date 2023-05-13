Molly Hopkins is collaborating with Jessie James Decker to bring her lingerie brand to Kittenish

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins is bringing her lingerie brand, LiviRae Lingerie, to Nashville to team up with Jessie James Decker’s brand, Kittenish.

Molly found fame with the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 5, but her lingerie business was booming well before her time on reality TV.

Molly and her former BFF, Cynthia Decker, launched their brand in 2006. The company’s name, LiviRae, was derived by combining the names of Cynthia and Molly’s daughters, Olivia (Livi) and Rainey (Rae).

The brand boasts “No Bust Too Big Or Small, We Fit’ Em ALL” and sells lingerie and other intimate apparel such as panties, shapewear, bridal pieces, sleepwear, and accessories.

Some of Molly’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members have modeled her lingerie as an ambassador for the brand, including Jasmine Pineda.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent post on LiviRae’s official Instagram page, Molly and Cynthia announced they will be teaming up with country music sensation Jessie James Decker at her Kittenish store’s Nashville, Tennessee location.

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins is teaming up with Jessie James Decker to bring LiviRae Lingerie to Kittenish

Kittenish is Jessie’s mostly online brand of women’s fashion — including tops and bottoms, swimwear, accessories, outwear, loungewear, and makeup — with brick-and-mortar locations in Nashville, Tampa, and Dallas.

“Let’s go girls! 📣✨ The LiviRae Lingerie Gang is headed to NASHVILLE, TN & we are collaborating with the one and only KITTENISH to bring you the ultimate bra fit event experience. 😻,” reads the caption.

“Let us lift you up with a specialty bra fitting by bra fit experts while you sip & shop the trendiest summer styles Kittenish Nashville has to offer! 🛍️,” the caption added.

Molly shared the post to her personal Instagram feed and added in the caption, “Fitting at this hot babes store @jessiejamesdecker @kittenish on June 20 in Nashville, TN. Grab your tickets – link in bio.”

Molly will be doing the fittings herself, and the event is ticketed, meaning that guests much purchase tickets and pre-book their appointments.

LiviRae Lingerie + Kittenish will take place on Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT and tickets are priced at $50 each. Anyone interested in attending the collab can purchase tickets here.

Molly’s other brand endorsements

In addition to her lingerie brand, Molly is also an ambassador for Plexus Worldwide.

The company claims to help clients lose weight and balance their gut health with their myriad of products, such as powdered drink supplements, skincare products, dietary supplements, and other metabolism-boosting items.

Molly also records personalized videos for her fans on Cameo and plugs Gerard cosmetics and Huny-B CBD products via her Linktree.

The season finale and Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All air on Sunday, May 14, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.