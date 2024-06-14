Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shares update after tough injury: ‘pain has resolved’

Injuries can happen often in sports, and NFL star Patrick Mahomes has been fortunate not to have suffered many.

The star quarterback underwent surgery for turf toe in 2021 following a Super Bowl loss and then followed it up by winning two Super Bowls in his next two seasons.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, always supports him, cheering from the stands. This past season, it was often with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, nearby.

Like her husband, Brittany optimizes her health by working out and eating healthy.

However, her workouts had a setback as she previously revealed that a severe back injury had sidelined her.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While her husband is preparing for another NFL season, Brittany recently shared an update following her challenging injury.

Brittany shares ‘pain has resolved’ following injury

On Thursday, Brittany shared an Instagram Story clip initially uploaded by fitness instructor Kirsty Rae. It features a quick video of Brittany working out with a pair of dumbbells while seated on a bench.

Migos and Drake’s Walk It Talk It plays over the clip as Brittany performs several shoulder presses with her back shown.

“Back pain has resolved so we are slowly getting back to overhead lifts with lighter weight,” was written in text over the video along with “back poppin 🔥.”

Brittany Mahomes shows workout on Instagram Story following injury. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

In late May, Brittany told E! News that she had “fully recovered” three months after fracturing her back.

“I’m doing great,” she said, adding, “I’m living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that’s good.”

At the time, she said: “I’m finally- I think I’m finally fully recovered and back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do.”

Brittany didn’t reveal the nature of what caused her injury earlier this year.

Brittany shared her key reasons for staying ‘active and healthy’

Brittany, 28, is a former athlete who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and then with Icelandic women’s club UMF Afturelding.

Following her soccer days, Brittany works out regularly and promotes various fitness products. She often shows her workouts on her official Instagram page to inspire others to work toward their fitness goals.

Earlier this year, she appeared for the first time in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue along with other notable celebrities, including CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King and model Chrissy Teigen.

She shared her essential reasons for continuing her fit lifestyle following her setback with a back injury.

“I’m staying on top of my health, and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me,” Brittany told E! about her recovery progress in May.

In addition to their dogs, Steel and Silver, Brittany and Patrick share a daughter, Sterling Skye, and a son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes II, giving plenty to keep active with!