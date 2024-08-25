Travis Kelce game show: Here’s everything we know about Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce won’t just be making moves on the football field this fall.

The Kanas City Chiefs player is extending his career beyond football as he takes on the role of game show host.

Travis has no plans to quit playing the game he loves anytime soon.

However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t preparing for life after the NFL.

One of the ways Travis is doing that is by dipping his toe into show business.

Along with making his acting debut soon, more on that later, Travis will host the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? this fall.

Here’s everything we know about Travis Kelce’s game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

If the name of the game show sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a spin-off of the Jeff Foxworthy hit show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Instead of having kids help the contestants, celebrities are now in the mix.

Each episode will feature a contestant relying on a classroom filled with celebrities to answer a series of questions from elementary school. Yes, there is part of the original still incorporated.

The celebrities set to appear in Season 1 of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? include Comedians Nikki Glaser, Nicole Byer, Ron Funches, and Natasha Leggero; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; reality TV stars Garcelle Beauvais, Lala Kent, and Sophia Stallone; YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh and former NFL player Chad Ochocinco.

Travis’ new game show will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 16, with new episodes being released weekly. There are 20 episodes in Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Season 1.

All of the episodes were filmed last April during Travis’ off-season.

What has Travis Kelce said about hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

When it was announced that Travis was trying his hand as a game show host, the NFL player was thrilled for the opportunity. It turns out Travis is an avid game show fan, watching them growing up, including the original with Jeff Foxworthy.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up,” Travis shared in a press release.

While this is Travis’ first game show hosting gig, he did have his own reality dating TV show back in 2016 called Catching Kelce.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? isn’t Travis’ only entertainment job coming up. Travis will appear in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, premiering on Wednesday, September 25, at 10/9c on FX.

Fans will be getting a lot of Travis Kelce this fall, with football being back, his hosting and acting duties, and, of course, his headline-making romance with Taylor Swift.

Will you be watching Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? with Travis Kelce?

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premieres Wednesday, October 16 on Prime Video.