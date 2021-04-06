Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11: Full synopsis for new episode

The Grey’s Anatomy cast is hoping that Meredith Grey survives. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11 synopsis has been released by ABC ahead of the episode debuting. This new episode is called Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right and it will be the second part of a crossover event with Station 19.

On the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we saw the return of Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan. It was a momentous event for the show, as those two characters died many years ago due to a tragic plane crash.

In the promo for the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC appears to be hinting at Meredith Grey waking up. But it’s not yet clear if that was taken out of context or if the show is finally ready to move on to a new storyline as Season 17 starts to wind down.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

There are also some big questions about the show coming back because Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is still not ordered. Hopefully, everyone that needs to sign a new contract does so soon, and ABC can then make the big announcement about the show returning in the fall.

For now, we can simply look forward to another new episode of the show, which airs for the first time on Thursday, April 8.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that ABC has revealed for the episode called Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right.

“A newlywed couple is injured in a car accident; Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far; Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery.”

The reunion we all knew we needed pic.twitter.com/sKx9Xu8Nyh — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 2, 2021

Some Grey’s Anatomy spoilers

A few juicy Grey’s Anatomy spoilers have been revealed about what will take place during upcoming Season 17 episodes. One of them is that a character from the past is returning to the show. Dr. April Kepner (played by actress Sarah Drew) has filmed scenes for the show.

April is going to see Dr. Jackson Avery (played by Jesse Williams) for the first time in a while and that should present some great drama for the show.

According to Camilla Luddington (she plays Jo), there are even more people returning to the Grey’s Anatomy cast this spring. Now that we have seen Lexie Grey appear on the beach, maybe it’s time to see Dr. Cristina Yang walk through those doors again. We can certainly hope!

As for whether or not Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is going to happen, we will make sure to pass on any additional information we hear about it from ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.