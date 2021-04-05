Grey’s Anatomy ending? Season 18 order might come soon

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been very memorable for the fans. Pic credit: ABC

Rumors of Grey’s Anatomy ending this season are pretty well-founded, especially since ABC has not picked up the show for more episodes.

But there may be some good news about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 on the horizon, which could come as a huge relief to fans who have been worried about the series finale taking place soon.

On the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, the TV promos are hinting that Meredith Grey is going to wake up. That would be a welcome sight because there had been worries that all of these former cast members were reappearing because she was about to die.

We recently reported about star Ellen Pompeo (she plays Meredith) not having a contract to return to the show. That’s still the case, but a recent piece of news suggests that she is still in negotiations to return. That would certainly be a good reason for ABC to renew Grey’s Anatomy.

It turns out that Pompeo isn’t the only star who needs a new contract.

Grey’s Anatomy cast members needing contracts

According to Deadline, Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) are also in negotiations for new deals. Getting the trio of original Grey’s Anatomy cast members back for Season 18 would give the program a huge push toward getting renewed.

Something else that could be fun is if the producers found a way to bring back Sandra Oh, who played Dr. Cristina Yang on the show for years. Her other show (Killing Eve) is coming to an end, possibly freeing her up to make a Grey’s Anatomy return.

Meredith waking up could definitely signal that the show is ready to go on, even as more and more former stars pop up for guest appearances. But let’s not forget that the Grey’s Anatomy writers have taken us down this road before. Mark Sloan woke up and seemed fine before he crashed and died on the show.

Also according to Deadline, “Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Rebel) is staying put with a new multi-year overall deal for her company Trip the Light Productions.”

The Grey’s Anatomy showrunner signing a new contract with ABC Signature means that she could help with another season of the show. And, that’s the best possible news in this entire situation.

More surprises to come on Grey’s Anatomy

Another former star of the show is coming back this season, which will definitely shock some of the other Grey’s Anatomy characters. It is unclear how they will work into the upcoming episodes, but it will be a nice treat for the viewers at home.

We hope that another season of surprises will also be in store for the medical drama, but a lot still needs to happen behind the scenes to ensure that Grey’s Anatomy isn’t ending with Season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.