Chyler Leigh played Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy for years. Pic credit: ABC

Lexie Grey returns to the Grey’s Anatomy cast during a new episode of the show. The character is going to see her sister, Meredith Grey, on the now-infamous beach where characters from the past keep popping up.

The ongoing theme of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is that Meredith is extremely sick and while she is unconscious, she is speaking with people from throughout her life. That includes characters that are still alive, as well as characters that have passed away on the show.

Now, Meredith’s sister is coming back for what will be a really epic moment for the show. As soon as Meredith first saw Derek Shepherd out on that beach, fans wondered if she would eventually see her sister again. That moment has nearly arrived.

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington (she plays Jo) recently gave an interview where she stated that “many crazy unexpected people” are still slated to reappear on the show. That sets the stage for some very interesting guest stars and final episodes for the current season.

In that regard, we are hoping that these aren’t the final episodes for the show, as Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has not yet been ordered by ABC.

Who played Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

For 114 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, actress Chyler Leigh played Lexie Grey. The half-sister of Meredith Grey, Lexie’s parents were Thatcher and Susan Grey.

Before starring on Grey’s Anatomy, Leigh was probably best known for her role of Janey Briggs in the movie Not Another Teen Movie. It was a spoof that poked fun at all of the other teen-oriented films coming out at the time.

And before she hit the big time on TV, Leigh was a model who starred in national commercials for Coca Cola and Wendy’s.

For a number of years now, Leigh has been starring as Alex Danvers on Supergirl. Season 6 of the hit CW show just began, and this Grey’s Anatomy appearance is another great way for Leigh to get her name out there.

On Supergirl, Leigh has already appeared in 107 episodes. And as part of crossover episodes with other shows, she has also appeared on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and The Flash.

Grey’s Anatomy series finale coming soon?

There have been Grey’s Anatomy rumors that the series finale could air this spring. The showrunner has admitted that they are simultaneously trying to get Season 18 approved and also planning for the Season 17 finale to be the final episode for the show. We really hope that all of these people that Meredith is seeing aren’t severing to foreshadow the series ending.

Oh, and if the song Breathe that was playing in the promo for the next episode sounded a bit familiar, it’s because Leigh sang it on Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.