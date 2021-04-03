Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: ‘the moment we’ve all been waiting for’ arrives

Important Grey’s Anatomy episodes await fans in Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

Another Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event takes place next week and according to the promo for the show, we are about to see “the moment we’ve all been waiting for” during the episode.

The evening begins with a new episode of Station 19 that is called Save Yourself. In that episode, Andy, Sullivan, Dean, and Ben get faced with a difficult choice while trying to save a couple that has been trapped in a car accident.

The night comes to an end with the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy called Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right. The continuation of the story involving the newlywed couple from Station 19 takes place, but there are reportedly some surprises awaiting Grey’s fans before the night is out.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

And that final scene from the TV promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11 already has social media buzzing. Is it real? Or was there some editing taking place that won’t reveal what we thought we just saw?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers within TV promo?

Stop reading now and take a look at some of the other great content on Monsters & Critics if you don’t want to know what could happen during this new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Or go re-watch the latest episode of the show, where Lexie Grey popped up to visit Meredith on her beach.

Below is the TV promo for the Grey’s Anatomy episode called Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right. Take a look and stay tuned for those final few moments of it.

So what did we just see in that promo for the Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19 crossover event? It appears that the episode comes to an end with Meredith Grey waking up. It’s about time. We hope that’s what is going to happen because it might finally end the rumors that Meredith is going to die on Grey’s Anatomy.

But let’s also take a step back from the scenes involving Meredith and focus on when Jackson Avery takes off his face shield with a look of shock and despair on his face. What did he just see? Did one of the newlyweds die? And does he know them? Or is it something else?

More Grey’s Anatomy spoilers

As we recently reported, April Kepner is returning to Grey’s Anatomy. It’s certainly possible that Jackson is going to feel a mix of emotions when she is on screen again. It hasn’t been made clear which episode she will appear on, but it could certainly lead to a reaction like the one that Jackson has in the promo.

His reaction could also have nothing to do with April, but with the news out there that she is going to be on an upcoming episode, it’s hard not to look for where she might fit into the current storylines. And since we refuse to believe that she is only there to appear at a funeral for Meredith, we are looking in other places.

Make sure to tune in on Thursday night when we will all find out together what has happened. And if Meredith does wake up, the show can start focusing on some other storylines, like coming up with an excuse to have Cristina Yang back on the show.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC. Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.