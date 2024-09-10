Gayle King fans show concern for her health after she admits to eating ‘half-eaten pie’ she received

Gayle King confessed that she couldn’t resist eating the slice of pie she ordered, even though the one she received was “half-eaten.”

The CBS Mornings host discussed the incident with her colleagues on the morning show, including Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

During the segment, she spoke about ordering a slice of coconut custard pie, which she enjoys eating. However, she showed what she received, and it appeared someone had helped themselves to it.

“I complained to the company because I couldn’t tell if it had been jostled or half-eaten,” she said.

She said she wouldn’t name the company on the show because she likes them and received another delivery from them ahead of the segment that she didn’t mention any issues with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She indicated the company told her it looked like someone had eaten her pie, possibly her doorman, but Gayle said she didn’t believe that since she is “tight” with her doormen.

Gayle admitted she still ate the pie after delivery

“So I ask, does it look jostled or half-eaten?” Gayle asked her CBS Mornings co-anchors and guests, Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews, during Monday’s segment.

They offered various replies, including “looks half eaten,” “looks half gone,” and “looks two-thirds gone.”

“What happened to it? Did you throw it away?” Burleson asked her, causing Gayle to chuckle.

“I ate it,” Gayle admitted, laughing over the incident.

“I had been thinking about it for three days. I hadn’t had a sweet in three days,” she said, adding, “I just couldn’t believe this company would send me something that was half-eaten.”

She said she “honest to God thought it had been jostled” during the delivery and not eaten.

Fans reacted to the ‘gross’ decision and showed concern for Gayle’s health

Gayle’s story inspired many comments on the video she and CBS Mornings shared on Instagram. Many individuals expressed concern about her decision to eat the slice after it had clearly arrived to her half-eaten.

“Girl, somebody ate your pie!” one fan commented, and another suggested, “The delivery guy got hungry.”

“Classic Gayle,” Oprah Daily commented, with another commenter saying, “I’m curious about what @Oprah had to say about this.”

Pic credit: @cbsmornings/Instagram

“You should’ve thrown it out. You don’t know if that person had strep throat or something That’s somebody else’s germs gross,” a commenter wrote.

“Ewwwwww 🤣🤣,” another individual commented, while one said, “OMG! Seriously you ate that! Hope you don’t land up sick!”

Pic credit: @cbsmornings/Instagram

Oprah also reacted to Gayle’s ‘Pie-Gate’ incident

A new CBS Mornings Instagram clip appeared on Tuesday from “Pie-Gate Pt. 2,” in which Gayle retold parts of her story about the mysterious slice of pie she received and how she didn’t believe one of her doormen ate it.

She said she sent the picture of the half-eaten pie to the front desk at her place, and the “doormen were outraged” to see it.

Gayle showed security footage that the doormen sent her from the building. It showed her pie being delivered, with the delivery person’s face blurred out as he walked into the building and left it at the front desk with a doorman.

The video shows one of the doormen taking the delivery bag to an elevator, where he left it inside and pressed a button to go to Gayle’s floor.

“I don’t see any jostling,” Nate joked as they watched the video footage.

Next, the footage shows Gayle taking the bag from inside the elevator and leaving with it so she could bring it to her place and eventually eat it.

Gayle’s bestie, Oprah Winfrey, shared her thoughts in the studio during the “Pie-Gate” update about whether it was “jostled” or had been eaten.

“I said, ‘Yes, it was jostled into someone’s stomach.’ That’s what happened. Half the pie was eaten,” Oprah stated as Gayle and her colleagues laughed.

Gayle said the doormen at her building are now “cleared,” but she still wants to know, “Who did that?”

The mystery continues over who ate half or more than half of Gayle’s slice of pie, and hopefully, the CBS Mornings doesn’t suffer any ill effects from deciding to indulge in her craving for sweets!