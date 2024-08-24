Drew Barrymore addresses viewers’ complaints about ‘weird’ behavior during her show

Amid some viewers’ complaints, Drew Barrymore said she’s ready to change how she does things with her syndicated talk show.

The 49-year-old actress and host recently shared her excitement over The Drew Barrymore Show getting picked up for more seasons.

“We got a two-year pickup. Our first! I can’t believe it,” she screamed while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

However, she’s received criticism for how she conducts interviews on the show, including viewers calling out one specific “weird” and “annoying” habit.

An example arrived in one of her interviews featuring actress Lindsay Lohan sitting on a large white couch that she called “cozy.”

“Do you still like sleepovers?” Barrymore asked as she became more comfortable with her position on the couch and moved closer to Lohan.

Viewers called out Drew’s ‘weird’ interview habit

The YouTube video above, uploaded this week, was from a previous interview on Drew’s show. However, several viewers in the comment section called out Drew for her habit of getting closer when she does interviews, like in the Lohan video.

“Drew baby imma hold your hand back up out these ppl face,” one commenter said.

Another said they “could never go on the drew show” because “she sits too close.”

“It makes me queasy watching her gradually inch closer. Omg. I love drew too,” the commenter said.

On a Reddit post about Drew, commenters mentioned her “annoying” and “weird” habit during her talk show.

“I’ve seen her show and the interviews are weird, she just basically climbs into people’s laps,” a commenter said.

Another individual commented about Drew’s “weird lack of awareness of personal space.”

“Not everyone wants you to be on your knees in front of them holding their hand trying to get the feels out,” the commenter wrote.

Drew addressed the complaints about her talk show

Drew recently talked to Entertainment Tonight about the show’s renewal for Seasons 5 and 6.

She expressed excitement over the show’s two-season renewal, adding, “If you’re lucky enough to be on a show, it needs runway [and] it needs time.”

“We were not likely to get there,” she said regarding the show continuing for more seasons.

She mentioned that launching the show during “a pandemic” several years ago was a “tremendous risk.”

Drew also addressed the online criticism about her getting too close for comfort while interviewing guests on the show.

“I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” she said during the ET interview.

“Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!” she jokingly told ET.

While ET’s interviewer, Denny Directo, said the “connection” Drew shows with guests on her show is the best part, Drew said it’s “not everyone’s favorite.”

“I’m sorry to those people,” she said, adding, “I think we’re always gonna be big on joy, and feeling good, and laughter.”

“I would like to bring the joy, the funny, the warmth [and] the news. I am so into working on myself as a person that I think that’s always gonna be a part of the show,” Drew said.

“We need to feel and believe in the good because it’s there, and I will spend every day finding it,” she said.