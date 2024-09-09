Here’s why Meghan Markle was spotted out with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle celebrated the anniversary of her late mother-in-law’s death with one of her pals by opening a bookstore.

On the weekend of the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Meghan joined Oprah Winfrey on the opening day of the Godmother’s bookstore.

Queen Elizabeth passed away two years ago, and since that time, King Charles and Kate Middleton have both been fighting for their lives with their health scares.

Meghan celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s passing by helping open this Independent bookstore in her new community.

Prince Harry and Meghan have fully invested in their new lives in Montecito, helping independently-owned businesses like this bookstore.

Godmothers Books shared an Instagram post showcasing the books, including Prince Harry’s Spare, now available in paperback, alongside Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench.

Meghan was with Oprah to promote The Bench

Meghan was there to promote her book, The Bench, as she mingled with other authors alongside Oprah.

Prince Harry’s book Spare was reportedly on the hometown heroes shelf at the store, and Meghan’s children’s book was also available for purchase.

The store is close to her home in Summerland, Montecito, California, and since Meghan wants to support businesses close to her heart and home, she seems happy to attend.

Others in attendance shared photos of Meghan and Oprah on Instagram. One of the attendees, Marco Leone, caught a snap of Meghan and Oprah.

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey were out at a book event. Pic credit: @marco_leone_la/Instagram

Meghan wore a Club Monaco sleeveless collared jumpsuit to the event, as reported by What Meghan Wore.

Meghan and Oprah have been good friends since the Emmy-nominated interview Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired.

They have kept up with each other since the interview cemented Prince Harry’s estrangement with his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan could return to the UK soon

The Express has reported that Prince Harry and Meghan could return to the United Kingdom as early as Christmas this year.

An insider has said that Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, has “invited Harry, Meghan, and the children to Althorp this Christmas.”

So far, there is no word that Prince Harry and Meghan will take them up on the offer of Christmasing in the UK.

This invitation could springboard into a reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles.

Prince Harry’s latest trip to home for a memorial service had him in the same place as Prince William, but they avoided each other, as Monsters and Critics have reported.