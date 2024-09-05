Gayle King reveals week-long trip with Oprah Winfrey for DVF Awards

CBS Mornings star Gayle King enjoyed a scenic getaway with Oprah Winfrey weeks after headlines surfaced about their relationship.

They’ve been besties for many years, which sparked speculation that they might have a romantic relationship.

That led to them addressing rumors that they are gay and a couple during an interview.

Oprah indicated many people still believe they are together, despite what they might have previously said.

They continue to take trips, including the summer vacation Gayle recently revealed.

The duo visited a beautiful region of Italy, and Gayle shared multiple photos and video clips from the excursion. Several commenters reacted to seeing them together again for another trip out of the country.

Gayle King and Oprah enjoyed a Venice trip together

Gayle revealed in an Instagram carousel post that she and Oprah went to Venice, Italy, as part of the annual DVF Awards. DVF are the initials of Diane von Furstenberg, a Belgian fashion designer famous for the wrap dress.

The DVF Awards launched through Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation in 2010 to “recognize and support extraordinary women dedicated to transforming the lives of other women.”

Oprah and Gayle were there as presenters. According to Vogue, Gayle introduced award recipient Jacinda Ardern, and Oprah delivered a speech to introduce her longtime friend, Her Excellency Mrs. Graca Machel, from Mozambique.

In her first photo, the CBS Mornings star smiles beside her friend Oprah as they pose from a wooden bridge with boats in the waterway behind them. Additional photos feature colorful artwork, lush green foliage, and Gayle posing with Ardern as they hold her DVF Award.

“Spent our last summer week in Venice! @dvf Awards! Sight seeing at the Biennale! A preview of the limited @homofaber exhibit (it’s literally worth the trip to Venice)! Venice taxi rides! The iconic San Marco square…with a pigeon or two! And so much art! Thanks @therealdvf… and you too Barry!” Gayle captioned her carousel post.

Many images in Gayle’s IG post show her on a boat ride, although she is with other people rather than Oprah in the shots.

Several other photos include a group of women together for the DVF Awards, as Gayle and Oprah pose with the award recipients.

The duo also posed for an outdoor shot sitting on a bench with American businessman Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group, who founded the Fox Broadcasting Company and USA Broadcasting.

Monsters and Critics reported several months ago about Gayle and Oprah’s trip to Japan to experience the culture and sights, focusing on seeing cherry blossoms during the best possible season for them.

In early August, Gayle was missing from the CBS Mornings episodes, but she had plenty of vacation time ahead of the fall season for the morning show. In addition, other morning show hosts took time away from their network programs, including Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts for ABC’s Good Morning America.

Gayle and Oprah addressed rumors they’re a couple

While many commenters reacted to Gayle’s Instagram post with admiration for the beauty of the scenic location and the fashion, several continued to speculate about their friendship being a romantic relationship.

“One thing yall are gonna do is vacay!” a commenter wrote, while another said, “I like to sightsee too, friends. Lol.”

“Look at you two love love it,” an individual commented, adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Another commenter wrote, “Still think you are lovers…” and a reply said they thought the “Same.”

“I could care less but just wish they’d be honest,” the original commenter wrote.

During Melinda Gates’ series Moments That Make Us, Oprah and Gayle discussed that they’ve continuously dealt with rumors that they are gay or a couple.

“People used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever, and people still think it,” Oprah said.

“And I used to say to her, ‘You gotta do a show on this because it’s hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we’re gay,’” Gayle joked, adding, “Because if we were gay, we would tell you.”

They met as co-workers at a Baltimore news station in 1976 and formed a friendship that has now spanned almost five decades. Their friendship is marked by many memorable moments, including trips to beautiful locations worldwide for work and fun, but according to them, it’s not as romantic partners.