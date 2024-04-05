Gayle King reveals whereabouts during lengthy absence from CBS Mornings

Gayle King returned to CBS Mornings after a lengthy hiatus, revealing she’d been out of the country.

The morning show host shared updates about her whereabouts in a series of social media updates.

Gayle revealed it was a fun getaway to Japan as she was on a “girls trip” with her close friend Oprah Winfrey and other friends.

In an Instagram video she shared this week, Gayle appears with Oprah and two other women from the Land of the Rising Sun.

The video, set to OneRepublic’s I Ain’t Worried, shows highlights from the trip as the women walk the streets of Japan, check out various attractions and sights, and enjoy some of the cuisine.

During one moment of the highlight reel, Oprah even enjoys some okra.

“None of us had been to Japan before so we decided to go! girls trip with @oprah, @ava fav daughter @kirbybump & me! 8 days…4 cities. Sacred trees, temples, shrines private meditation session, moss garden walk, (very) tasty meals Japan and its people did not disappoint 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵,” Gayle wrote in her caption.

Gayle revealed that there was a “main goal” behind the trip, as they were trying to see cherry blossoms in full bloom.

She mentioned that it was rare for that to occur this late in the season in Japan, but on the final day of their adventure, they “scored.”

In another video Gayle shared to her official Instagram page, she revealed she’d been “gone for two weeks” before correcting herself and saying “gone for a week, rather.”

“I’m still here at CBS Mornings, your favorite morning show. My other job as you know is at SiriusXM, Gayle King in the House. I’ve been gone for a week, so there’s so much to catch up on,” she told fans.

“I’m back from Japan and it got me thinking about the culture over there is so different,” she said.

“So one of the questions we’re gonna ask today is, ‘Have you ever been somewhere or thought about other cultures that you wish that we practice here?’” Gayle asked fans, adding, “I’ve got lots of thoughts coming back from Japan.”

In addition to mentioning her Japan trip, Gayle told fans she’d discuss other news stories, including the upcoming solar eclipse and Beyonce’s new album, Cowboy Carter.

In addition to her CBS Mornings gig, fans can listen to Gayle on SiriusXM channel 102 on Thursdays. Her weekly call-in program, Gayle King in the House, officially launched in 2020.

Fans reacted to Gayle’s return to CBS Mornings

Fans were excited to see one of their favorite TV personalities and morning show anchors back after missing a week of CBS Mornings.

“We missed you,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “Welcome home! You were missed!”

Another commenter wrote, “Hi Gayle You are amazing! I listen to you every day. You are a wealth of knowledge!”

Another commenter gushed over being able to “see the most beautiful, talented tv personality in the world” again.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gayle’s absence last week concerned fans of the morning show host. Her co-host Nate Burleson also missed episodes last week and has since returned to CBS Mornings.