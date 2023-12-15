Oprah Winfrey is ‘done with the shaming’ as she admits to using weight loss medication

Oprah Winfrey has struggled with her weight for decades, and now she’s “done with the shaming.”

The 69-year-old came clean in a recent interview and admitted to using weight loss medication to maintain her newly slender figure.

Recently, her weight loss has been the subject of conversation as she stunned on the red carpet while doing press for The Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles.

After getting a slew of questions about her dramatic weight loss, Oprah initially denied that it was due to anything but “hard work, diet, and exercise.”

However, the media mogul decided to speak her truth days after making that proclamation.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This comes on the heels of backlash and criticism against celebrities and reality TV stars, who’ve admitted to using medically approved options such as Ozempic and other variations to help them drop the extra pounds.

Oprah has not revealed which weight loss drug she’s been taking, but she’s refusing to let shame prevent her from using something that works.

Oprah Winfrey admits to using weight loss medication after ‘blaming’ herself for being overweight.

Oprah Winfrey got real during a chat with PEOPLE for their cover story, where she opened up about her weight loss journey.

“It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years,” said Oprah. “I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself.”

However, the actress said she had a revelation over the summer during a panel discussion called The State of Weight that included clinicians and weight loss experts.

“I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control,” Oprah revealed.

After that, she decided to release her “shame” about her battle with weight, and after a medical consultation, she was prescribed a weight loss medication.

Oprah told the media outlet, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing.”

Oprah Winfrey says she’s ‘absolutely done with the shaming’

A few days ago, Oprah denied her use of weight loss drugs during a chat with Inside Edition as she stunned in a purple dress on the red carpet.

“I felt, I’ve got to do this on my own,” said Oprah. “I’ve got to do this on my own ’cause if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.”

However, the OWN founder decided to come clean days later, and now she’s removing the shame of getting medical help.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift,” she told PEOPLE. “Not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

She continued, “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”