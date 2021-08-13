FX renews American Horror Stories for a second season

Promo image for Season 1 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

FX has decided to renew their new series American Horror Stories for a second season.

American Horror Stories is a spinoff anthology series that is similar in style to its original series, American Horror Story. However, rather than telling a singular story over an entire season, American Horror Stories usually tells one self-contained story per episode.

So far, six episodes of Season 1 have aired, and the network was obviously happy enough with ratings that it decided to continue into Season 2 with more spooky stories.

American Horror Stories renewed

According to Deadline, FX has renewed the series during “FX’s portion of the summer TCA virtual press tour.”

The news was likely on the cards for some time considering the timing of the announcement during this tour.

Variety states that Season 2 is set to drop sometime in 2022. Although, an official premiere date has not yet been released by FX.

American Horror Stories was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuck. The series has delved into several urban myths and legends from within the American Horror Story universe as well as outside it.

The first two episodes of Season 1 delved into the mythos surrounding the Murder House theme from Season 1 of American Horror Story.

The remaining episodes that have aired so far looked at urban legends such as cursed movies and killer Santas, as well as a look at the fertility god, Ba’al.

The latest episode took viewers on a terrifying camping trip where feral cannibals lurked.

American Horror Stories Season 1 finale

Originally, back in March, Murphy had stated that American Horror Stories would run for 16 episodes. However, Episode 7 of American Horror Stories is currently being billed as the Season 1 finale.

Potentially, this could indicate that the network was so confident in their new series that they had slated it as a two-season run from the very start.

With Episode 7 airing on August 19, fans can then look forward to the Season 10 premiere of American Horror Story the following week.

The latest installment in the AHS franchise has the theme “Double Feature” and is set to be broken into two distinct parts — half of the episodes being “by the sand” and the remaining “by the sea.”

New key artwork and posters for Season 10 have also indicated that it is highly likely that aliens and sea creatures will come head-to-head in a battle for supremacy.

American Horror Stories currently airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.