American Horror Stories recap: It’s about to get real messy at the Drive-In

Rhenzy Feliz as Chad and Madison Bailey as Kelley, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

The first two episodes of FX’s new anthology series, American Horror Stories, followed some familiar-to-the-franchise content. Heading to the Murder House, viewers got another glimpse into the hauntings that go on there.

Episode 3 delved, once again, into familiar content but was not at all related to American Horror Story. Instead, it shifted its pace and headed out into the world of urban legends.

So, let’s head on over to the Drive-Ins and get ready for a cursed movie, shall we?

Setting the teen scene

A couple is making out and immediately, I don’t like the guy. Not only because he doesn’t know boundaries but because he doesn’t like Bob Ross, AKA “The Painting Guy.” So, of course, the guy’s name is Chad (Rhenzy Feliz) *rolls eyes*. He adds some more peer pressure and I think Kelley (Madison Bailey) just needs to throw the whole guy out with the trash.

Later, he then goes on to prove his douche-ability by discussing with his mates how to get laid. They decide that horror movies are the way to go as fear makes girls more responsive than the calming effects of Bob Ross.

This is when the movie Rabbit Rabbit is mentioned. (Side note: Seriously, Rabbit Rabbit? Who came up with that name?) Apparently, the movie makes people crazy and when it aired, six people wound up dead.

They then decide to go to a perfectly-timed screening after one of the douche-bros has snagged tickets.

Chad decides to do some research and finds a court case featuring Tipper Gore (Amy Grabow) and Larry Bitterman (John Carroll Lynch), which are much better names than Rabbit Rabbit.

Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

And, hats off for referencing Tipper Gore who is a real person and married to Al Gore. As Decider points out, Tipper was instrumental in the regulation of having those Parental Advisory labels being added to music covers.

Needless to say, this clip ends in violence.

Kelley forgives Chad

Even though Chad is a douche, Kelley still forgives him thanks to her friend who totally convinces her to go against what she really wants and embrace the Chad, and off to the Drive-In, they head.

But first, let’s drop into the actual Drive-In. Enter Rabid Ruth (Naomi Grossman) who is protesting about how everyone will die if they view the movie.

Naomi Grossman stars as Rabid Ruth, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

The teens then discuss the movie and what the title means (spoiler alert: it’s apparently based on a British tradition).

Rabid Ruth then starts working on the patrons to get the movie ditched. She saw it in 1986 and dumps some backstory to really set the horrifying scene.

Her story seems to have worked on Chad, though.

Let the murder begin

So, the movie begins and immediately starts affecting those who are watching. It’s a drive-in, though, and plenty of kids are making out rather than watching. Still, there is a decent percentage that isn’t and the murder begins.

Chad hears a noise during his make-out session with Kelley and when they check it out, it appears that a girl is being murdered in the car next to them.

Meanwhile, Rabid Ruth has made it into the movie booth and is about to pull the cord on the movie. But, not before Verna (Adrienne Barbeau), who has been watching the movie after setting it up to run, turns on her and stabs her in her good eye. Viewers get a look at Verna then and discover she not only has black eyes now, but weirdly mottled skin.

The murder continues and Kelley wants to get out of the car to check things out. Chad won’t let her but that doesn’t stop an affected guy from hitching a ride as they drive off. Unfortunately, Kelley can’t see where she’s going and crashes the car, so they have to escape on foot.

It appears there is a fast zombie thing going on, but the pair manages to make it to the projection room and discovers the bodies of Verna and a movie attendant. They also discover that neither of them has their phones and the landline is down.

Chad watches the carnage down below while Kelley finds a more practical means to get them out of there safely. Well, that’s until Verna turns up and attacks them. Luckily, Chad is pretty handy with a film reel and kills the woman.

He then passes out for a few hours. When he wakes, it’s quiet, but a lot of people have escaped the drive-in.

Kelley has a plan, though. She wants to find the director and kill him before the movie airs again. Chad wants to go to the police but Kelley’s dad is a marine and she likes her idea better.

Rhenzy Feliz as Chad and Madison Bailey as Kelley, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

The final act

They head out of the projection room and Kelley gets a good look at her friend who attacked them while they were in the car. Chad’s friend Quinn (Kyle Red Silverstein) turns up.

Chad tries to fix him, but it doesn’t work and he has to stab him with a pair of scissors.

They get the director’s address and head there. They confront Larry Bitterman inside his trailer who wants a “word picture” painted of the carnage.

He then monologues, because for some reason, Kelley and Chad have decided that by heading there to kill him doesn’t actually mean what they think.

Larry then dumps his entire backstory about how he made the movie and how it triggers people to murder.

It’s not enough to make them appreciate his form of “art” so Kelley shoots him in the knees to make him talk. They set the last reels on fire and leave Larry there to burn.

They go home to finally consummate their relationship and totally miss the fact that Rabbit Rabbit is now streaming directly to Netflix and the world outside their window is going to crap because of it.

Rabbit Rabbit streams to Netflix, as seen in Episode 3 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

American Horror Stories airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.