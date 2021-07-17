American Horror Stories recap: The battle for Rubber (Wo)man’s soul

Kaia Gerber as Ruby and Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

So, we thought Scarlett (Sierra McCormick) died at some point in Episode 1 of American Horror Stories but that turns out to not be the case in Episode 2.

While American Horror Stories has been billed as an anthology that tells individual stories from episode to episode, the first two are actually interlinked.

So, Episode 2 (titled Rubber (Wo)Man: Part Two) continues to tell Scarlett’s story.

The Means Girls crew continue to be mean girls

In Episode 1, Scarlett got her revenge on the Mean Girls that pulled a horrible prank on her. However, by killing them in her house, it means that she is stuck with them for good now.

Yeah, it sucks to be Scarlett.

However, she also managed to get herself a ghost girlfriend in between avoiding being spooked by her dead classmates.

While Scarlett is already shaping up to be a complete serial killer, Ruby (Kaia Jordan Gerber) is already there.

And, she likes to slice people’s faces off.

So, they are perfect for each other!

Scarlett must make a choice

The mean girls seem intent on killing Scarlett and don’t really think beyond that – like the fact that Scarlett will be stuck there with them as well.

Ruby, on the other hand, also wants Scarlett dead but wants her to choose the ghost life for herself.

Scarlett can’t make up her mind, seemingly happy to be the only teenage breather in the house

Matt Bomer as Michael, Gavin Creel as Troy, and Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

Therapy continues – even in the afterlife

While all of this is going on, therapy still continues for Scarlett’s family. This is despite the fact the therapist is dead. And, hey, there are two dead therapists now coexisting and that makes it tough competition-wise.

So, the newly-dead therapist is trying her damnedest to make sure she is the preferred option. But, mostly, she comes off a little too eager and is pretty much the afterlife equivalent of an extended car warranty spammer.

Plus, besides Scarlett’s dads being totally oblivious to the fact that their daughter is exhibiting all the signs of being a serial killer, they have some serious relationship problems of their own. Perhaps this house really does need two therapists.

Trouble in house-flipping paradise

While all of this is going on, Scarlett’s dads are really taking advantage of the enthusiasm of their therapist. It is here that it is discovered that they are in financial trouble and may not even be able to fix up the Murder House to on-sell it.

Michael (Matt Bomer) also admits that he might have been seeing dead people in the house and Troy (Gavin Creel) thinks Michael is merely wanting to sell up in order to ruin his dreams.

Aaron Tveit as Adam and Gavin Creel as Troy, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

Troy decides to hire a hot contractor

To fix this issue, Troy hires a contractor to help fix the house to sell it quickly. It also helps that the contractor is as hot as hell and that commitment issues are one of the problems in Troy’s marriage.

However, the contractor, Adam (Aaron Tveit), is also having financial problems and, once the subcontractor discovers the bodies of the four Mean Girls inside the walls, he decides he needs to commit murder in order to make sure he stays attached to the house.

After all, if he fixes up the Murder House and survives, that’s going to look super on the resume.

Except, Ruby kills him and now he’s stuck in the house.

Kaia Gerber stars as Ruby, as seen in Episode 2 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

As is Michael and Troy because, oops, Ruby killed them too.

Now Scarlett knows and, actually, it’s pretty cool that she has two dead dads now because they totally don’t have control over her and her prepubescent serial killer stirrings.

All Hallow’s Eve

Halloween approaches and it is that it is revealed that it is the only night of the year that the dead can venture out from the Murder House and walk among the living.

So, Ruby and Scarlett head off for some fun. (Spoiler Alert: By fun, they mean murder.)

The Mean Girls get wind of the fact they can leave the house too and finally work out that if they kill Scarlett outside the house, they won’t be stuck with her forever.

They give it a red hot go too, but Ruby is like a psycho mother hen and makes sure that doesn’t happen.

Instead, Scarlett makes up her own mind about whether or not to kill herself and stay with the woman of her dreams or to live and move out.

After hearing about Ruby’s tragic backstory about a sicko uncle that wasn’t actually her uncle, Scarlett decides to move away and do him in.

The episode ends by revealing that Scarlett returns to the Murder House every year on Halloween and Ruby is okay with that.

American Horror Stories airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.