American Horror Stories debuts on July 15, AHS to premiere in August

Posters for Season 10 of American Horror Story and Season 1 of American Horror Stories. Pic credit: FX

FX only just revealed recently that the debut season of American Horror Stories would drop in July. Now, the network has now further narrowed down the date.

In addition to this, they also released the premiere date for Season 10 of American Horror Story.

American Horror Stories will be an anthology of creepy tales

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories will drop on July 15 and then one every Thursday after that.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Set up as an anthology series like the original American Horror Story franchise, Stories is going to be much more granular.

As a result of this, each episode will be considered a standalone as the series sets to delve into all things spooky, according to Comic Book.

“We are doing 16 one-hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love,” explained AHS creator Ryan Murphy back in March.

It needs to be noted here that while Murphy initially stated there would be 16 episodes in the first season, according to TV Line, there will now only be eight episodes.

Little is known regarding each episode. However, a sighting of Danny Trejo on-set in the Los Cerritos Center Mall, in Cerritos, California, for this new anthology series gives a clue regarding at least one episode.

The footage showed Trejo wearing a Santa costume and sitting on a festively decorated throne, indicating he might very well be some sort of a bad Santa.

In addition, AHS alum Sarah Paulson will also direct one episode of Stories.

American Horror Story: Double Feature details

As for the original series, American Horror Story, Season 10 is expected to premiere on August 25.

The theme of this year’s installment is “Double Feature.” Two stories will be contained within the season, “one by the sea, one by the sand.”

However, as yet, very little has been revealed by way of the actual plot for Season 10. This is entirely normal for the franchise, which likes to keep things under wraps fairly tightly until the season drops.

Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock have all been confirmed as starring in Season 10 of AHS, many of them cast regulars for Ryan Murphy.

Previously, Angelia Ross had hinted that Season 10 would premiere in June. However, this tease obviously turned out to be incorrect.

Now, at least, fans can officially start counting down the days.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere on August 25 on Hulu every Wednesday at 10/9c. American Horror Stories will debut on July 15.