American Horror Stories: Will Danny Trejo be appearing in the American Horror Story spinoff?

Danny Trejo is rumored to feature in FX’s upcoming American Horror Stories. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

A new rumor is circulating that Danny Trejo will be appearing in the upcoming American Horror Stories.

This series is created by the same minds behind American Horror Story but will feature the anthology format in a single episode format rather than a story that arcs over an entire season.

Already, a release date of July for this new series has been set ahead of Season 10 of AHS. However, according to new footage, it looks like filming could still be underway and this is where the rumor about Trejo joining the cast has originated from.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

A Christmas-themed episode of American Horror Stories is currently filming

A Twitter fan account for American Horror Story captured plenty of footage of a recent filming location for American Horror Stories. As Pop Culture points out, the footage was taken at the Los Cerritos Center Mall, in Cerritos, California.

With Trejo dressed in a Santa suit, there definitely appears to be a Christmas theme going on in this episode.

In addition to that, what appeared to be a Christmas wonderland surrounded a chair on which he could sit.

However, knowing the original American Horror franchise, the festive scenery is likely a ruse for something much more sinister. Maybe even something as horrifying as the 1984 Santa slasher movie, Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Will Danny Trejo appear in American Horror Stories?

While there are photos of Trejo and video footage captured, there has been no official word from FX or the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, regarding whether or not Trejo is in the cast for American Horror Stories. In addition to that, Trejo’s Internet Movie Database (IMDb) page doesn’t list the new anthology series in his list of work either.

However, there is some evidence beyond the visuals on the fan account to prove the case.

While the images and footage don’t specifically say that the production is for FX’s American Horror Stories, there are images of several chairs that have the word “Scared” written in the same font used across the franchise. Another shot shows someone wearing a black T-shirt with the series title printed on the back.

Also, a sign states that filming is underway by 20th Television, the same production company behind AHS.

Probably the best confirmation that Trejo is starring in American Horror Stories is the fact that his official Twitter account retweeted one of the videos showing him standing in costume next to the winter wonderland set up in the Los Cerritos Center Mall.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere later in 2021. American Horror Stories will drop in July.