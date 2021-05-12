American Horror Story: Angelica Ross hints at Season 10 premiere date

Angelica Ross, as seen in Season 9 of American Horror Story: 1984. Pic credit: FX

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news regarding when Season 10 of American Horror Story will drop. It seems likely that it will premiere this year; however, FX has been scant on the details.

Now it seems like one of AHS’s actors, Angelica Ross, has dropped a major detail regarding when Season 10 will become available.

Unfortunately though, there has been no official confirmation of this exciting news.

American Horror Story: Double Feature could drop next month

According to Ross, the first half of Season 10 could be released in June.

“I think it premieres next month,” Ross said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly before adding, “But I don’t know.”

As the outlet noted, after Ross dropped the bombshell, they queried FX regarding the news and have not had an official confirmation — or denial — yet.

Considering when previous seasons of American Horror Story have aired, it would mean that it would be a super early start to the season.

The first fives seasons of AHS aired in October of each year. Then, Season 6 onwards, aired in September.

Considering that viewers missed out on any season last year, it is possible that they could be blessed with an earlier airing of the next installment. However, with COVID-19 restrictions regarding filming likely being the reason for the delay, there may not be any way for the series to premiere early.

This means that viewers will most likely have to wait until an official confirmation is made by FX before they start counting down the days until June.

AHS: Double Feature will contain double the episodes

Ross also commented on the fact that Season 10 of American Horror Story will contain double the episodes, something which has already been confirmed by FX.

“I honestly was just super excited to get back to work,” Ross revealed. “Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature.”

In a clip that was released by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, to his official Instagram account, it was also revealed that Season 10 will be split up into “two horrifying stories … one season.” In addition, one part would tell the story at sea and the other half “by the sand.”

Previously, Ross appeared in Season 9 of American Horror Story, which was titled 1984, and recreated the iconic horror movies of the decade. She has also starred in another of Murphy’s productions, Pose, portraying the role of Candy.

“I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice,” Ross revealed to Entertainment Weekly about this character.

Season 10 of American Horror Story is expected to premiere later in 2021.