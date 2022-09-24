FBI Tuesdays preview: A new agent joins amid some thrilling cases

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays will continue the new seasons with some notable new thrills.

On the main FBI show, the team has to figure out a young woman’s connection to a store shooting.

FBI: International sends the Fly Team on a thrilling chase to stop a predator that involves turning to one of his victims.

FBI: Most Wanted introduces a new agent to the team who hits the ground running on a big case.

This will also involve some personal issues for each team, with one Fly Team member wanting a new roommate.

After a solid start to the year, all three FBI shows are ready to keep up the excitement for their new seasons.

How did the return of FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings?

After a full summer off, viewers were ready to welcome back the FBI shows when they returned this past Tuesday.

The mothership FBI scored an impressive 6.5 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 age demographic. While that’s a tick smaller than their season 4 averages, it was still the highest-rated scripted show on Tuesday.

FBI: International was also strong with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 demo, while FBI: Most Wanted wrapped it up with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.5 demo.

The main FBI show had OA trying to stop a fanatic from bombing a conference. It also showcased Jubal having problems with his son that might play into the season.

FBI: International introduced the Fly Team’s new liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson. She had a tough first case trying to stop someone from selling nuclear materials for a dirty bomb in Paris.

FBI: Most Wanted featured the return of Barnes, who clashed with Remy on the hunt for a man selling guns and then had to stop a distraught father from taking the law into his own hands.

It also explained that Ortiz (Miguel Gomez) had transferred to Los Angeles to be closer to his ailing father.

With a good start to each season, the new episodes are ready to continue providing great excitement and drama FBI Tuesdays fans love.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins with FBI as the episode Love Is Blind has the team trying to see the connection between an Ivy League dropout and a pawn shop murder.

“When an officer is shot dead at a pawn shop along with the store’s owner, the team tries to figure out why a young, recent Ivy League dropout is tied to the crime.”

Former cop Wallace will likely take this case personally while the trailer indicates a hostage situation unfolding which has the team trying to figure out if this woman is truly dangerous or if there’s more to the situation than meets the eye.

FBI: International sends the team on the hunt for a predator in Don’t Say Her Name Again.

“When a local predator begins extorting underage American girls online, the Fly Team attempts to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Also, Kellett decides she should find a roommate.”

It appears the team is on their usual chase but also trying to help a past victim cope with her trauma. It’s also interesting to wonder if Kellet’s roommate ends up being one of her teammates.

The big moment on FBI: Most Wanted will be the introduction of new agent Ray Cannon, played by Edwin Hodge. He’ll be jumping right into things as Taxman has the team after someone attacking the Internal Revenue Service.

“Rookie agent Ray Cannon (new series regular Edwin Hodge) joins the Fugitive Task Force as they hunt down a mysterious killer targeting IRS offices.”

It appears someone has taken not paying their taxes way too far in bombing IRS offices. It’s also likely Cannon will have a quick learning curve to how the Task Force operates.

With a new agent adding to the excitement, FBI Tuesdays promises to be amping up the thrills.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 at 8/7 on CBS.