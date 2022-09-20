FBI: International sneak peek: meet the new Fly Team member

Eva-Jane Wilis joins the Fly Team as Megan “Smitty” Garretson on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: International is ready to welcome its newest agent.

A sneak peek of the Season 2 premiere shows the introduction of Megan “Smitty” Garretson, played by new regular cast member Eva-Jane Willis.

Smitty takes over as the team’s Europol liaison after Jaeger (Christiane Paul) was promoted at the end of Season 1.

The scene shows how the team meets her and that Smitty and Forrester already have a past together.

Showrunner Derek Haas also shared hints for what to expect for Season 2, which includes more personal cases for the team and more international locations to explore.

Season 2 of FBI: International is ready to provide even more thrills for fans with a new agent and a fresh new feel.

Meet the new liaison on FBI: International

The Season 1 finale had Jaeger sharing the bittersweet news to the team that she had been promoted at Europol. While a great thing for her, that meant she could no longer be the team’s liaison to other police forces.

CBS has released an opening scene from the Season 2 premiere, Unburdened, which introduces Eva-Jane Willis as the team’s newest member.

The scene has Vo and Raines meeting Forrester, bantering on calling Tank “boss.” Forrester tells Raines he needs to talk to him about something important later.

Kellett invites them into the headquarters, where Forrester is happy to meet Smitty. He introduces her to the rest of the team, Smitty brushing off her nickname as “a long story.”

The team is amazed to find that Smitty and Forrester worked together on “Trojan Shield,” a major drug bust.

Smitty relates Jaeger (who he calls her “personal hero”) is now overseeing all Europol operations in Europe and promoted Smitty to be the team’s new liaison.

Smitty openly says she knows she has “big shoes to fill” but is ready for the challenge as Kellett welcomes her aboard.

Speaking to Give Me My Remote, showrunner Derek Haas shared how Smitty brings new energy to the show.

“Smitty and Scott share a history from when he was new to the Fly Team, and she first joined Europol. So they have a foundation based on respect and admiration. She’s a great addition to the show!”

Haas added that they hope for Jaeger to make an appearance later in the year to show she hasn’t forgotten the team.

What’s coming on FBI: International Season 2?

The Fly Team handle a tough case on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Haas shared further hints for what is coming in Season 2. That included the complex relationship between Forrester and Kellett, who went from lovers to friends with an occasional night together.

“They are still friends. They care for each other and always have each other’s backs, but they’re keeping it professional for now!”

Haas stated there would be some episodes focusing on a specific team member. That includes Raines having “to make a decision on whether or not he wants to chase the management side of the FBI or stay in the field.”

Among the locations the Fly Team will visit this season will be Paris, Mallorca, Croatia, and Greece, with plans to go to Italy and Germany.

Haas is excited about the location shooting, which sets FBI: International apart from other series.

“We’re trying to give the audience a network show that looks like no other on television.”

With a new team member joining and more shooting in exotic locations, Season 2 of FBI: International raises the stakes for the Fly Team and the viewers in some amazing ways.

FBI: International Season 2 premieres Tuesday at 9/8c on CBS.