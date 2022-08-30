What are the FBI Tuesday season premieres about?

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) runs an op on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Fans now know how FBI Tuesdays will kick off their seasons.

CBS has announced the official synopsis for the premieres of FBI Season 5, FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, and FBI: International Season 2 when all three series begin on September 20.

FBI will have the team dealing with a possible bomb threat while Jubal faces a family crisis.

FBI: International welcomes a new team liaison while investigating the murder of an American cop working on an arms deal case.

Finally, FBI: Most Wanted welcomes back an old agent while tracking the deaths of a family to arms merchants. Meanwhile, Remy Scott will be facing some personal issues.

It all combines with some excitement to build up on the new years to come.

What’s coming on the FBI Tuesdays season premieres?

On Monday, CBS released a full schedule with the synopsis for the season premieres of all their fall prime-time shows.

This included FBI, as all three series will premiere on Tuesday, September 20. The night kicks off with FBI as the Season 5 premiere, Hero’s Journey, puts a spotlight on Jubal.

“The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up.”

The night continues with the FBI: International Season 2 premiere, Unburdened, which has the debut of new Europol liaison Smitty Garretson, played by new cast member Eva-Jane Willis.

“The Fly Team and new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (regular series cast member Eva-Jane Willis) investigate when an American police detective on the Federal task force is murdered in Paris while looking into a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East.”

Willis is taking the place of Christiane Paul, whose Jaeger was promoted at the end of Season 1.

The night concludes with the FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 premiere, which has the return of Barnes (Roxy Sternberg had been on maternity leave for the last episodes of Season 3) and developments for Remy Scott on Iron Pipeline.

“When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care.”

This promises great drama for each show, with some developments to come.

How will the season premieres affect FBI Tuesdays?

Zeeko Zaki as OA on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

A rumor over the summer was that the FBI Season 5 premiere might actually be the Season 4 finale. That episode, involving a school shooting, was pulled at the last minute because of the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

There is still no word on when that episode might air, with the possibility that its content might mean it won’t air at all.

Meanwhile, Missy Peregrym is still on maternity leave, so Shantel VanSanten will remain on the series for a while as Nina Chase.

FBI: International will introduce its new liaison while Forrester (Luke Kleintank) continues to handle the issues involving his missing spy mother (Elizabeth Mitchell).

FBI: Most Wanted will be interesting as Barnes has been away with her family and, thus, the first time meeting Remy Scott and getting used to the new team leader.

The episode will likely explain the departure of Ivan Ortiz as Miguel Gomez has left the series.

The show will introduce new agent Ray Cannon, played by Edwin Hodge, although the synopsis indicates he may not debut in the season premiere.

With a few weeks to go before the seasons start, the viewers now get a good indication of how FBI Tuesdays kick off the new year and look ready for a lot more fun.

FBI Tuesdays begin with the FBI Season 5 premiere at 8/7c Tuesday, September 20 on CBS.